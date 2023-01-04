ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Dog rescued from New Jersey puppy mill reunited with owners

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKjFF_0k36CkkW00

Dog rescued from puppy mill reunited 00:29

JACKSON, N.J. -- A dog rescued from a New Jersey puppy mill is now back with her family after going missing two years ago.

The Ocean County Health Department shared photos of the happy reunion on its website.

The Price family drove 11 hours from Tennessee to Jackson to pick up Daisy the bloodhound.

Daisy had been microchipped before going missing, but no one knows how she got to New Jersey.

Two women are facing charges in the case after police busted the alleged puppy mill at their Brick Township home last month.

Comments / 5

Joe Weir
2d ago

I am so thankful this dog is back with their owner thank God the dog made it back and I noticed in the photo of that dog is so he was so happy to be back with his owners animals love you my cats will love me each and every one of them love me I have 10 cats and each and every one of them and my dog loves me as well if dogs and cats could talk they could tell us so much

Reply
8
Sharon Ogara
2d ago

this country needs to shut it down and outlaw all puppy mills and breeders. We have millions of dogs and cats euthanized every year. there is hardly a problem with any species being on the he brink of extinction. Breeding is done for MONEY.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Pet talent agent looking for the next star at N.J. expo

EDISON, N.J. -- Have you ever thought your pet was cute enough to be on television or in the movies?With the help of Dawn Wolfe, that dream could become a reality. She is an agent at Pawsitively Famous Talent Agency, and she will be at the Super Pet Expo this weekend in Edison, New Jersey.Wolfe stopped by CBS2 to share more about her job and what she looks for in star animals.CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: 1 Newark officer out of hospital after stabbing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.READ MORE: 2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK BoulevardAn East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

21-year-old Adamaruis Garcia reported missing in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a young Queens woman who went missing while on her way home from work on New Year's Eve.A bright light in any room, Adamaruis Garcia, affectionately called "Yuri," is only 4-feet-11-inches tall, but loved ones say her personality is larger than life."She is like my daughter," her uncle Cesar Robles said.On New Year's Eve, Garcia's mom says the 21-year-old worked her usual weekend shift at Rue 57 in Midtown, got off at 9 p.m., hung out with friends for a bit, then, around 11 p.m., a friend who was with her says...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Bronx man charged with murder in double stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx. A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section. The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition. Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3rd child dies after fire at Staten Island home

NEW YORK -- A third child has died following a fire last month on Staten Island. The flames broke out at around 10:15 a.m. Dec. 23 on Van Duzer Street in the Fox Hill neighborhood. Fire officials said multiple people were trapped on the second floor. A boy and girl, ages 5 and 6, died that day. Two other children were hospitalized in critical condition. Officials announced Wednesday a third child died. He was identified as a 5-year-old boy whose twin brother was also killed. Two teenagers who were home at the time were treated for minor injuries, along with a firefighter. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and other city officials said the fire was a "terrible tragedy," especially so close to Christmas. "It's an incredible tragedy. We feel it as New Yorkers," she said. "Our members of course are parents themselves. This is right before Christmas. They do an incredible job. They deal with hard things all the time, but that doesn't mean that this isn't tough. It's tough for all of us."
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver rescued after car flips inside car wash

COLMAR, Pa. — A driver was rescued from his vehicle after a bizarre accident left it on its side inside of a Pennsylvania car wash. The 77-year-old driver was pulled to safety after his vehicle crashed through a gate and flipped onto its side Tuesday in the Wave Car Wash in Colmar, WPVI reported.
COLMAR, PA
CBS New York

NYC severing ties with tow company accused of overcharging

NEW YORK -- New York City will sever ties with a towing company accused of overcharging customers.The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has denied an application to renew Runway Towing's license.READ MORE: New York City trying to sever ties with Runway Towing amid allegations of overchargingRunway currently has the exclusive contract with the city to keep nine highways clear.CBS2's Lisa Rozner exclusively reported on a 2019 class action lawsuit and spoke to customers who said they were overcharged by hundreds of dollars.READ MORE: Exclusive: Lawsuit filed against NYC towing company accused of deceiving thousands of customersRunway's license is set to expire at the end of the year.A spokesperson from the New York City law department tells us they're pleased with the ruling.We reached out to Runway Towing and have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run on Henry Hudson Parkway

NEW YORK -- A man was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway. Police said the victim was trying to cross the road at 96th Street when he was struck by two cars. Those cars then crashed into two other vehicles, but drove off. So far, there's no description of the suspects.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Car falls 21 feet after going over retaining wall

VERONA, N.J. -- A car fell over a retaining wall and down 21 feet in Verona, New Jersey after police were called about a stolen vehicle. Officers found the car and tried to approach the driver, who drove away, according to police. The driver hit parked cars and then went over the wall, police said.The driver managed to get out of the car afterwards and was taken into custody.
VERONA, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy