Dog rescued from New Jersey puppy mill reunited with owners

JACKSON, N.J. -- A dog rescued from a New Jersey puppy mill is now back with her family after going missing two years ago.

The Ocean County Health Department shared photos of the happy reunion on its website.

The Price family drove 11 hours from Tennessee to Jackson to pick up Daisy the bloodhound.

Daisy had been microchipped before going missing, but no one knows how she got to New Jersey.

Two women are facing charges in the case after police busted the alleged puppy mill at their Brick Township home last month.