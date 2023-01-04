The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO