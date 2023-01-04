Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Heavier Rain, Stronger Wind And Mountain Snow This Weekend
Northern California had rain and snow early Friday, but much of the day has been dry despite widespread clouds. This lull won't last long. This weekend and early next week will bring much more rainy, snowy and windy weather. The second in our latest series of storms is already moving over the West Coast, and overnight the rain and snow will return to our area. The wind will also increase on Saturday, but it won't be as strong as earlier this week. Saturday and Sunday will be rainy, windy and snowy days for our region. Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches, Flood Watches and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for most of our area tonight through this weekend. Staying inside and away from rising water is the safest option.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest showers Friday & very wet weather ahead
Keep your umbrella handy and be prepared for more major impacts from wet and windy weather ahead for your forecast through at least the middle of next week. The system that brought our active weather over the last couple of days has mostly fizzled out but scattered showers have already arrived ahead of the next wet system tracking towards the West Coast from the Pacific. We'll continue to have light to moderate scattered showers through your morning commute in the valley and foothills, but most of our lower elevations will have a break from the wet weather from mid morning through late afternoon. Scattered rain and snow showers are projected to persist across our mountain zones of the Sierra and snow levels will hover between 4000' to 5000' there Friday. The most steady rain and snow is expected in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and western Shasta County areas through your Friday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect down to 4500' in Trinity County from noon Friday throgh 4pm Saturday. Siskiyou County will have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 10am Friday through 4pm Saturday. The Sierra and areas of Lassen and Plumas Counties will have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4am Saturday through 4pm Tuesday. Flood Watches have been issued for Trinity County from 4am Saturday through 10pm Monday, and for the valley and foothills from 12am Sunday through 4pm Wednesday. Heavy rain will cause rivers and streams to swell, and will have the potential to drive localized flooding on roads and flood prone areas. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones We'll have winds out of the south to 15mph and the potential for gusts up to around 30mph through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones later today.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
Sierra Sun
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
Winter Storm Warning: 'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, rain to California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain overnight in the valley has the highest risk for local flooding and ponding of roadways and parking lots. This is also the period that will see the highest wind gusts. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will accompany the rain, which will result in downed trees and power outages.
Reservoirs prepared to hold more water as storm brings heavy rainfall to the Valley
As a powerful series of storms hit California, reservoirs across the Valley are ready for the heavy rainfall.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
Lake County News
Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images
(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
actionnewsnow.com
Strong, Gusty Wind And Heavy Rain Tonight And Thursday
The first in a series of strong storms will move over northern California tonight and Thursday, and our weather will get very windy with valley rain and mountain snow. It will be safer inside, and watch for areas of flooding.
actionnewsnow.com
California declares a state of emergency as winter storm sweeps through
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California has declared a state of emergency to support the winter storm pushing through the state. In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Office of the Governor said the proclamation will help the state respond quickly and support locals as the storm develops. Flood Watches are going into...
Lake County News
Snow survey shows December storms provided big snow totals with more systems, flooding in forecast
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — California is heading into the new year with a deep snowpack thanks to recent storms. The Department of Water Resources, or DWR, on Tuesday conducted the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds still without power after Wednesday night's storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:30 A.M. UPDATE - Power outages across Northern California have mostly been restored following Wednesday night's high winds. Several areas are still without power and are listed below. In Palermo, a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking...
