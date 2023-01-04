(New London, MN) -- The NL-S Wildcats girls hosted the Watertown-Mayer Royals on Friday night and never trailed on their way to a convincing 66-36 victory. The score stayed close for the first few minutes of the game before the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run, and led 37-15 at the Half. And despite a bit of foul trouble for the ‘Cats and better shooting for the Royals in the 2nd Half, the Royals were never closer than 19. More than half of the Wildcats points came on 13 three-pointers.

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO