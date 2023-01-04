Read full article on original website
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Stagecoach Road
Little Rock police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in Southwest Little Rock.
North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Pike Avenue
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.
Little Rock police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
Little Rock police investigating after multiple shots fired at cars on Chenal Parkway leaves one injured
Police in Little Rock are investigating after gunfire hit several vehicles on Chenal Parkway Thursday night, leaving drivers shaken and injuring one person.
Searcy police release names of men killed in shooting at McDonalds
The Searcy Police Department has released the names of the two men killed in a Tuesday night shooting at a local restaurant.
Arkansas police make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
2 people killed in Searcy shootings Tuesday night, suspect still loose
Three shootings in half an hour took the lives of two people in Searcy Tuesday night. According to police, the person responsible for two of those shootings is still on the loose.
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.
Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard. According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County...
KATV
Little Rock man shot in the face, 1 teen injured in Monday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one Little Rock man in critical condition and a teenager injured Monday morning. Officials said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis Road at around 3:39 a.m. When they arrived,...
Kait 8
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men died Tuesday night after police said an argument at a local restaurant ended in gunfire. According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at McDonald’s, 3515 East Race. The two men, ages 31 and 24,...
Searcy police asking for help in finding person in gunfire investigation
The Searcy Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person as it investigates gunfire at two apartments Tuesday night.
News On 6
Suspect Wanted For Murder In Tulsa Believed To Be Hiding In Arkansas, Police Say
A suspect wanted for homicide in Tulsa is believed to be hiding out in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to police. Jayveon Washington is wanted for the first degree murder of Isaac Walker in October of 2022, police said.
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
Police searching for 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide that occurred on Colonel Glenn Road at the Big Country Chateau apartments. Northwest Patrol Officers responded to a subject-down call at...
Little Rock family wants answers after loved one is killed in car crash
A Little Rock family is asking for justice after their loved one was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.
5newsonline.com
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Subiaco Abbey altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
North Little Rock pizza delivery driver speaks about late-night attack
A pizza delivery driver, James Kelley, was attacked and tackled to the ground, for what he said was only $70 worth of pizza.
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
