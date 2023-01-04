ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Kait 8

Two dead after argument leads to shooting

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men died Tuesday night after police said an argument at a local restaurant ended in gunfire. According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at McDonald’s, 3515 East Race. The two men, ages 31 and 24,...
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Man arrested after 'desecrating' Subiaco Abbey altar with sledgehammer

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

