Milwaukee, WI

Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline

The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA 2023 All-Star Voting: Who's Too High and Who's Too Low in First Returns?

Feeling and expressing outrage over the results of NBA All-Star fan voting has become an annual tradition. And this year, the league (or its fans) gave us tons of reason for that outrage. In the end, it may not matter. Reducing the value of the fan vote (and giving a...
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury

Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated this year. Of course, it's only been three games, but they'll take the wins where they can get them. LeBron James scored 25 points among five Lakers players in double figures as they earned a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kendrick Nunn set his Lakers career high with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook (18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) nearly had a triple-double off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Latest NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn

The NBA trade market has been slow so far this season (what, the Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs didn't wow you?), but follow the money, and two smaller-market teams may play an important role before the February 9 trade deadline. The Spurs and Indiana Pacers, two previously linked...
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans

Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'Not Accurate' That Bob Myers Hasn't Been Offered New Contract

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during an appearance on the TK Show that he has made two contract extension offers to general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers. Lacob said, via 95.7 The Game's Alex Espinoza:. "It is not accurate that he...
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine: 'I'm Not Worried' About Bulls' Roster amid Trade Rumors, Struggles

Zach LaVine isn't going to sweat the series of rumors floating around the Chicago Bulls—even the ones involving himself. "At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time]," LaVine said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "We were the No. 1 team in the East. At our best, we're one of the best teams in the league.
CHICAGO, IL

