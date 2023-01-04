Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline
The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
Bleacher Report
NBA 2023 All-Star Voting: Who's Too High and Who's Too Low in First Returns?
Feeling and expressing outrage over the results of NBA All-Star fan voting has become an annual tradition. And this year, the league (or its fans) gave us tons of reason for that outrage. In the end, it may not matter. Reducing the value of the fan vote (and giving a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury
Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Waived by Mavericks Before Contract Becomes Guaranteed
Kemba Walker's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end after nine games. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are waiving Walker before his salary for this season would have become guaranteed on Saturday. MacMahon added McKinley Wright IV and rookie Jaden Hardy are expected to see increased...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks
The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated this year. Of course, it's only been three games, but they'll take the wins where they can get them. LeBron James scored 25 points among five Lakers players in double figures as they earned a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kendrick Nunn set his Lakers career high with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook (18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) nearly had a triple-double off the bench.
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Bleacher Report
'Clipper Darrell' Says He Was Assaulted, Knocked Unconscious at Clippers Home Game
Longtime Los Angeles Clippers fan Darrell Bailey, who is better known as "Clipper Darrell," alleged Saturday that he was assaulted by a security guard at a Clippers game in December. In a statement shared by ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Clipper Darrell alleged that a security guard at Crypto.com Arena in...
Bleacher Report
Warriors to Be Honored at White House for 2022 NBA Championship on January 17
The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the White House. The defending NBA champions will be honored by President Joe Biden for winning the 2022 championship on Jan. 17, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. They're set to take on the Washington Wizards on Jan. 16. The Warriors defeated the Denver...
Bleacher Report
Latest NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn
The NBA trade market has been slow so far this season (what, the Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs didn't wow you?), but follow the money, and two smaller-market teams may play an important role before the February 9 trade deadline. The Spurs and Indiana Pacers, two previously linked...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 10-Day Contract Signings Being Explored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The NBA's 10-day contract window opened Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking into some options, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. One of those players is shooting guard Tyler Dorsey, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided more information. The 6'5" shooting guard starred...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans
Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob Confirms Interest in Buying Angels: 'We're Going to Look at It'
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob confirmed his interest in buying the Los Angeles Angels during The TK Show podcast with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "It's been reported that we're looking at it, and that's true," Lacob said. He continued:. "I don't know what we're going to do yet. I...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'Not Accurate' That Bob Myers Hasn't Been Offered New Contract
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during an appearance on the TK Show that he has made two contract extension offers to general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers. Lacob said, via 95.7 The Game's Alex Espinoza:. "It is not accurate that he...
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine: 'I'm Not Worried' About Bulls' Roster amid Trade Rumors, Struggles
Zach LaVine isn't going to sweat the series of rumors floating around the Chicago Bulls—even the ones involving himself. "At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time]," LaVine said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "We were the No. 1 team in the East. At our best, we're one of the best teams in the league.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns 'Demanding a Playoff-Caliber Player' in Jae Crowder Trade Packages
Jae Crowder has been on the trade block since before the start of the 2022-23 season, but the Phoenix Suns are looking for an impact addition in any deal. "Phoenix has stood its ground on Crowder, sources said, demanding a playoff-caliber player in return," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported.
