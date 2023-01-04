Zach LaVine isn't going to sweat the series of rumors floating around the Chicago Bulls—even the ones involving himself. "At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time]," LaVine said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "We were the No. 1 team in the East. At our best, we're one of the best teams in the league.

