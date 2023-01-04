Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
The 2017 Minneapolis MayDay Parade, organized by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, marches along Bloomington Avenue in South Minneapolis (Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons) This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
Area digs out from the latest storm, Alexandria receives 6 inches of snow
(Undated)--The area is digging out from the winter storm that hit the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. South Dakota picked-up the most snow with many locations receiving over 20 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state. In Minnesota, Slayton is reporting 14 inches of snow, Redwood...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Wisconsin using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in South Dakota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
