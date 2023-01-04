ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told...
WISCONSIN STATE
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

The 2017 Minneapolis MayDay Parade, organized by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, marches along Bloomington Avenue in South Minneapolis (Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons) This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
MINNESOTA STATE

