Los Angeles, CA

4 East Hollywood armed robbery suspects at large: LAPD

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

4 East Hollywood armed robbery suspects at large: LAPD

Police were searching for four suspects in an armed robbery in East Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

Three victims were reportedly assaulted on the 4800 block of Melrose Ave, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. At least one victim was reportedly pistol-whipped.

A total of four suspects fled the scene, according to police.

A female suspect was last seen driving a black Range Rover eastbound on Melrose.

One male suspect wearing all black was last seen on foot traveling westbound on Melrose.

Two other suspects were last seen traveling eastbound on Melrose. No further descriptions were available.

Police said the stolen property included jewelry and cash.

The suspects were reportedly armed with handguns.

At least one victim was reportedly hospitalized in unknown condition.

