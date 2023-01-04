Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Snowman Snow Globe Shaker Layout
Wow, this awesome Snow Globe layout from Audrey has so much fun stuff going on! From the large Snowman Snow Globe die that is backed with colorful papers and vellum to create a shaker element to the pleated border and sequins strung on strings. This design has such attention to detail!
Recycled Crafts
Easy Winter Nature Art Activity
If it’s not so cold that you can’t go outside for a few minutes (or you have a stash of sticks in your house/classroom) this winter nature art activity is super cute and easy to do. Make a tree from little twigs and decorate it simply to reflect...
Recycled Crafts
Winter Shaker Hoop Layout
I love how Jessica used an embroidery hoop to create a fun shaker element on her Winter Wonderland Layout! She added her photo behind the hoop, placed some clear beads and silver snowflakes inside the hoop, adding a piece of clear acetate over top. She also added some white texture paste to her background pattern paper for a nice snowy effect.
Recycled Crafts
Scrap Fabric Patchwork Coasters Sewing Tutorial
These patchwork pinwheel coasters are a great way to use up your fabric scraps! There’s a tutorial over at Bombshell Bling showing how to make them. The patchwork design is made from half square triangles, which you can arrange several ways to create different designs for your coasters. This is a fun project to play around with patchwork!
Recycled Crafts
Elegant Embossed Snowflakes Card
I love this elegant color combination of black, gold and white on this beautiful winter Snowflakes Card from Amy R! She heat embossed her stamps and die cut her snowflake dies from metallic and glitter papers for a modern stylish card design. Visit her blog to watch her video tutorial.
Recycled Crafts
Paw Print Shaped Dog Album
I love the Paw Print shape of this cute mini Dog album from Andrea! Notice the rainbow “spine” that connects the covers of album, inside there are hidden hinges to adhere the pages together. Each stitched shaped page has room for a photo and some small embellishments, phrases or journaling.
Recycled Crafts
Easy Cord Keeper Sewing Tutorial
Tangled cords are no fun! But these cord keepers will help keep them neat and tidy. Cord keepers are easy sew from small scraps of fabric. Sew Simple Home has an easy DIY tutorial showing how to make them. Sew up a bunch to keep in your laptop case or overnight bag so you’ve always got them when you need them.
Recycled Crafts
Crochet Sweets ePattern
The Leisure Arts Ice Box Crochet Sweets ePattern is a fun and creative way to celebrate the sweet side of Easter. These patterns, inspired by the Japanese art of amigurumi, feature a variety of miniature crochet sweets that are perfect for using up scrap yarn. From layered cookies and doughnuts...
Recycled Crafts
Modern Heart Cross Stitch Pattern
This pretty little heart is a great design to stitch for Valentine’s Day or just to let someone know you are thinking about them. It measures 28 by 35 stitches and uses five colors. It comes out to 2 by 2.5 inches on 14-count fabric, so it’s perfect for a greeting card, or you can make it into a pin and wear your heart on your sleeve (or your coat).
Recycled Crafts
12 Nordic Star Quilt Patterns
The Nordic Star quilt is one of those patterns where it’s not just the pattern that makes the quilt stand out, but the color scheme as well. The quilts consist of alternating Red and white strips, which gives them a subtle contrast and creates a clean look. It’s one of those patterns that looks equally good in both modern and classic settings, making it an excellent choice for your home decor.
Recycled Crafts
Make a Snow Storm in a Jar
Here’s an easy STEM project for when it’s too cold to go outside, or if you don’t have any real snow where you live to play in. This snowstorm in a jar activity is pretty low prep, and similar to making “lava lamps,” though with an extra fizzy ingredient. You might have all the materials you need to do this one already. If not a trip to the grocery store will get you everything you need.
Comments / 0