Here’s an easy STEM project for when it’s too cold to go outside, or if you don’t have any real snow where you live to play in. This snowstorm in a jar activity is pretty low prep, and similar to making “lava lamps,” though with an extra fizzy ingredient. You might have all the materials you need to do this one already. If not a trip to the grocery store will get you everything you need.

2 DAYS AGO