restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts
USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
In farewell speech, Charlie Baker touts Western Mass. broadband access
In a succinct farewell address, Gov. Charlie Baker offered his “thank you” to Bay Staters Tuesday as he rattled off his administration’s accomplishments over the last eight years, including bridging the digital divide in Western Massachusetts. Baker, who can at times grow emotional, remained solemn and straightforward...
AAA names Sen. Blumenthal, Flagman Safety founder as Traffic Safety Leadership Heroes
Cindy Iodice lost her brother in 2020 when he was hit and killed on the Merritt Parkway while working as a tow truck driver.
