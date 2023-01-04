ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Georgia Mascot Uga Not Traveling to National Championship

The Bulldogs will play for a second straight title without their beloved mascot at SoFi Stadium. The Georgia football team will look to claim its second straight national championship this upcoming Monday at SoFi Stadium, but it seems the program will be without its beloved mascot, Uga, when the game kicks off.
ATHENS, GA
Central Illinois Proud

Trey Sanders Announces Transfer From Alabama to TCU

Sanders, a former five-star prospect, is on the move after three seasons in Tuscaloosa. View the original article to see embedded media. After three seasons fighting for playing time in a talented Alabama backfield, running back Trey Sanders is headed to Fort Worth. The former five-star running back, who was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy