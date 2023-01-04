Notre Dame Commits Shine In All-American Bowl Practices - Day 1 Recap

Ryan Roberts breaks down what he saw from Notre Dame's commits during day one practices at the All-American Bowl

Notre Dame has five signees going through practice in preparation for the All-American Bowl, and Irish Breakdown was on location to watch them perform. Irish signees Drayk Bowen , Micah Bell , Adon Shuler , Brenan Vernon and Sullivan Absher were in action during day one action.

Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts was at practice, and after everything wrapped up he discussed what he saw from the Notre Dame commits in practice.

Notre Dame quarterback signee Kenny Minchey , offensive line signee Charles Jagusah , defensive line signee Boubacar Traore and wide receiver signee Rico Flores Jr. were also slated to play in the game but will miss the game because of injuries.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————



Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter