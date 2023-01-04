Read full article on original website
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
Sync your Hue lights with your Samsung TV natively for $130
The upcoming Philips Hue TV Sync app will...
Govee shows off Matter certified M1 light strip at CES 2023
The M1 is Govee's high-end light strip. Now that it is fully Matter-certified, it makes it compatible with Apple...
ViewSonic reveals 27-inch 4K OLED Studio Display competitor, more
The 2023 CES is underway and ViewSonic...
Hands on: Samsung's impressive new monitors from CES 2023
Samsung had plenty of displays and TV...
Canon imagePROGRAF TC-20 prints poster size - and beyond
Aimed at education,...
iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand review: A quirky travel charger
It's not for a lack of effort...
SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support
With its Matter support, SwitchBot ecosystem products will work...
IOGEAR announces new USB-C docks to connect multiple external displays
The company announced a Dock Pro Universal Dual View Docking station, the Dock Pro...
HP shows off new USB-C displays & world's first 45-inch dual QHD curved monitor at CES
There are eleven new monitors in the E-series, but the...
New Twinkly Entertainment Hub will sync LED lights with videos
The desktop app can provide an immersive experience to reflect on-screen visuals alongside any form of...
Satechi launches Thunderbolt Slim Hub, USB4 SSD enclosure at CES 2023
A slimmer and more simplified version of its...
Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam now available, new AI-driven Leviathan soundbar coming in February
Razer's new Kiyo Pro Ultra boasts the largest...
New Panasonic LUMIX S5II cameras are great for livestreamers
Thanks to a newly-developed 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor and a...
Hyper's new SSD enclosure & docks are made with recycled material
Hyper...
ShiftCam SnapGrip review: Better iPhone photos with MagSafe
Your iPhone might be the best camera you own,...
Apple Books ditches voice actors for AI narration
We all read books during the pandemic, but for some...
Satechi reveals 200W 6-Port USB-C GaN charger at CES 2023
Announced at CES 2023, the charger has six USB-C PD ports - two USB-C Power Delivery...
OWC's Thunderbolt Go Dock has built-in power supply & 11 ports
CES 2023 is underway, and OWC is rushing...
L'Oreal Magic Brow will print eyebrows with iPhone's help
Developed by L'Oreal in partnership with the tech company Prinker, it helps people create a personalized look...
