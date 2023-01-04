I'm curious how it got started and how people know how to do it. A few years ago I lost two of the hubcaps on my car after hitting a HUGE pothole in the area. I was so mad and to make matters worse it happened right after I just put new tires on my car. One of my coworkers noticed they were missing on my car when I pulled in later that day and at first started laughing, but then said something that really surprised me.

23 HOURS AGO