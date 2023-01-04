Read full article on original website
Related
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers
Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All
Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Poison Control: Kids in Upstate New York are Facing a Major Marijuana Problem
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in New York in 2014, and seven years later, its recreational brethren was legalized, as well. Since that time, the marijuana industry has begun to grow and develop in the Empire State, and in 2023, you can now buy it in a number of different forms.
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
Is There an ‘Unwritten’ Hubcap Rule in the Hudson Valley?
I'm curious how it got started and how people know how to do it. A few years ago I lost two of the hubcaps on my car after hitting a HUGE pothole in the area. I was so mad and to make matters worse it happened right after I just put new tires on my car. One of my coworkers noticed they were missing on my car when I pulled in later that day and at first started laughing, but then said something that really surprised me.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis
January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
NY1
Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push
State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
Wrong Answers Only: Why You Should Move To The Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley residents got personal on social media about how they feel. The Hudson Valley Can Be Considered An Oasis Or Nightmare To Some. I haven't met too many people who thought that living in the Hudson Valley was unfit for them. For the most part, it seems that those who live here are happy and enjoy being here.
tctmd.com
NY State to Exclude Emergency PCI Cases From Public Outcomes Reports
The mortality outcomes of emergency PCI cases will not be included on future physician-level reports in New York State, according to a policy change announced last week. In a letter dated December 28, 2022, officials from the state’s health department said data collection would remain the same but beginning with the 2018-2021 outcomes report set to be published at the end of 2023, physician-level results would no longer include these high-risk cases, defined as patients with acute MI or cardiac arrest in the 24 hours leading up to PCI or those in nonrefractory cardiogenic shock at the time of the procedure. Public reports in New York already exclude cases involving refractory cardiogenic shock or pre-PCI anoxic brain injury (since 2006 and 2010, respectively).
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0