Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Is There an ‘Unwritten’ Hubcap Rule in the Hudson Valley?

I'm curious how it got started and how people know how to do it. A few years ago I lost two of the hubcaps on my car after hitting a HUGE pothole in the area. I was so mad and to make matters worse it happened right after I just put new tires on my car. One of my coworkers noticed they were missing on my car when I pulled in later that day and at first started laughing, but then said something that really surprised me.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?

Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis

January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push

State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY State to Exclude Emergency PCI Cases From Public Outcomes Reports

The mortality outcomes of emergency PCI cases will not be included on future physician-level reports in New York State, according to a policy change announced last week. In a letter dated December 28, 2022, officials from the state’s health department said data collection would remain the same but beginning with the 2018-2021 outcomes report set to be published at the end of 2023, physician-level results would no longer include these high-risk cases, defined as patients with acute MI or cardiac arrest in the 24 hours leading up to PCI or those in nonrefractory cardiogenic shock at the time of the procedure. Public reports in New York already exclude cases involving refractory cardiogenic shock or pre-PCI anoxic brain injury (since 2006 and 2010, respectively).
