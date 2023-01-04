Read full article on original website
BabyTron announces new album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rapper BabyTron has announced details of his next studio album. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is due next Friday, January 13. Scroll down to see a toilet-based performance video of new song "Mr Hanky" below. The new album will feature contributions from Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, Cordae,...
Miley Cyrus announces new album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The album will be released on March 10 via Columbia Records (preorder it here), and on January 13 she'll share its lead single "Flowers." Below, you can watch a trailer for the album starring Cyrus, who adopts a Sky Ferreira-circa Night Time, My Time look while vamping across California. Watch below.
Lil Keed cause of death confirmed
Lil Keed’s cause of death has been confirmed, seven months after his tragic passing. The 24-year-old Atlanta rapper born Raqhid Jevon Render died of a rare condition called eosinophilia. People broke the news based on an autopsy report they obtained, and multiple outlets have since confirmed their reporting. Eosinophilia...
Popcaan announces Drake collaboration “We Caa Done”
Popcaan's fifth album Great Is He was promised for an end of 2022, but never materialized. Still, he spent most of the year releasing songs like "Skeleton Cartier," "Next To Me," and "Set It," so the Jamaican dancehall artist didn't exactly leave his fans starving. On Wednesday, Popcaan shared a trailer for yet another new song, “We Caa Done,” a track featuring Drake, Popcaan's longtime collaborator and the head of his label, OVO.
Kamaiyah shares new song “Thru The Week”
Kamaiyah has released her first single of the new year. The quietly prolific Oakland emcee who arrived fully formed in 2016 with her debut mixtape, A Good Night in the Ghetto, had an impressive 2022, releasing two substantial projects—May’s Divine Time and last month’s Keep It Lit — with a bite-sized tape titled 3 Nights In Seattle in the interim.
The Murder Capital seek control in their “Return My Head” video
On their 2019 debut Dublin's The Murder Capital arrived with an austere sound that paid homage to the monochrome end of the post-punk spectrum. Later this month they will release its follow-up, Gigi's Recovery due January 20, with the band returning manned with a range of new colors in their palette. The richly melodic "Only Good Things" marked their return, while album highlight "A Thousand Lives" brought a lesser-seen intricacy to a group who like to tackle things two-footed. On new song "Return My Head," the last track to be released before the album arrives, The Murder Capital explore their interiority as they examine the polarities between chaos and calm and how we navigate those pillars of excitement and replenishment.
FLO named winners of BBC Sound 2023 poll
R&B girl group FLO have been named the winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2023 Poll. The annual poll is aimed at predicting which artists will make the biggest impact in the upcoming year. Previous winners include Sam Smith, Florence and The Machine, and PinkPantheress. Runners-up this year included...
Song You Need: Drift across the waves of Império Pacífico and Panda Bear’s “Aftershow”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. 2022 was a legacy-confirming year for Panda Bear as a vocalist whose tender-yet-soaring presence gave the songs he was on all-encompassing intimacy, at times feeling like the best muse Phil Spector never had. He helped Braxe + Falcon revitalize French touch on "Step By Step," made deference sound sacred on "Did It Again" from L.A. beat scene vet Teebs, and teamed up with Sonic Boom, a forebear of the psychedelic electronic freedom Panda Bear works in, for the wonderful collaboration Reset. In December, he closed out the year with a feature on “Aftershow,” a single from Portuguese production duo Império Pacífico, and succeeded in keeping his streak alive.
Skrillex shares “Rumble” featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan
Last year, Fred again.. previewed a new Skrillex collaboration at gigs that included a hugely popular Boiler Room set. That track, which features grime and dubstep elder Flowdan, became hotly sought after in a rare way and hinted at a possible underground renaissance for Skrillex after the chart-conquering J. Balvin collaboration “In Da Getto.” After months of anticipation and teasing (including a set at Porter Robinson’s Second Sky), Skrillex has shared the official version of “Rumble.”
Youngboy Never Broke Again shares “Black” video
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is starting his year with the first of what is sure to be many, many albums today (January 6) as he drops I Rest My Case. The 19-track project is YoungBoy's first of the year and features the single "Black." A video for that song, which matches the energy of the scorched-out beat with visuals of a wild house party, can be seen above.
Song You Need: Debby Friday’s “So Hard To Tell” offers a safe landing
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Anyone who came to Debby Friday via her 2021 singles "Runnin" or "Focus" would be forgiven for wondering if "So Hard To Tell" is the same artist they previously heard. Those songs, abrasive and boldly confident, worked hard and kept the listener at a safe distance with Friday's mechanical self-produced beats acting as an icy backdrop to her impressive raps. "So Hard To Tell" offers up a radically softer side to the Toronto-based artist as she veers into feather-lite R&B territory. The result is a more grounded and vulnerable side to her music that shows a new side to her personality.
Watch Lupe Fiasco’s M.I.T. lecture “Rap Theory & Practice: an Introduction”
Last May, Chicago rap vet Lupe Fiasco announced that he’d be teaching a rap course at the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (M.I.T.) in the 2022-23 academic year as part of the M.L.K. Visiting Professor Program. In December, M.I.T. uploaded an overview of the course hosted by Fiasco entitled “Rap Theory & Practice: an Introduction.” The full 90-minute session, a preview of the full course before it launches in February, can be viewed above.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's I Rest My Case, Iggy Pop's Every Loser, Nicole Dollanganger's Married In Mount Airy, and Real Boston Richie's Public Housing, Pt. 2.
Quavo shares Takeoff tribute track “Without You”
The world of rap was shaken in November by the tragic death of Takeoff, one-third of the beloved rap trio Migos, who was murdered during a dice game in Houston. Tributes poured in from musicians who knew and were influenced by Takeoff's music, and his Migos bandmates Quavo and Offset remembered him in heartfelt open letters. Today (January 5), Quavo returns with a new song eulogizing his nephew called "Without You." It's a raw transmission of the memories, regrets, and hopes that have been swarming through Quavo's mind since Takeoff's passing. Watch above on YouTube.
