Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023 — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
Sync your Hue lights with your Samsung TV natively for $130
Sync your Hue lights with your Samsung TV natively for $130 — At the annual Las Vegas CES, Hue smart bulb manufacturer Signify announced a new paid app for Samsung smart TVs as well as new floodlight bulbs. The upcoming Philips Hue TV Sync app will...
Apple buys Cupertino office it leased since before Apple Park
Apple buys Cupertino office it leased since before Apple Park — Even asSteve Jobs was applying for planning permission for Apple Park, the company was leasing more space — which it has finally bought outright. In 2011, Apple began leasing what had been the...
Satechi launches Thunderbolt Slim Hub, USB4 SSD enclosure at CES 2023
Satechi launches Thunderbolt Slim Hub, USB4 SSD enclosure at CES 2023 — Satechi has released an affordable Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub that offers fast data transfer rates and external monitor support forMac owners, and a USB4 NVMe enclosure. A slimmer and more simplified version of its...
Kensington launches silent mechanical keyboard, ergonomic trackpads
Kensington launches silent mechanical keyboard, ergonomic trackpads — A pair of Pro Fit Ergo Trackballs and a QuietType Pro mechanical keyboard have been unveiled by Kensington at the Consumer Electronics Show. The two trackballs, the Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 resemble...
ViewSonic reveals 27-inch 4K OLED Studio Display competitor, more
ViewSonic reveals 27-inch 4K OLED Studio Display competitor, more — ViewSonic shared a new 27-inch monitor during the Consumer Electronics Show that looks like a potentialStudio Display alternative alongside some new portable displays and a 4K projector. The 2023 CES is underway and ViewSonic...
New Panasonic LUMIX S5II cameras are great for livestreamers
New Panasonic LUMIX S5II cameras are great for livestreamers — Panasonic is releasing two additions to its LUMIX S series of cameras, and they're the first mirrorless cameras to use Phase Detection Auto-Focus. Thanks to a newly-developed 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor and a...
SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support
SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, SwitchBot announced the expansion of its smart home ecosystem with the Matter-based SwitchBot Hub 2 and the SwitchBot Curtain. With its Matter support, SwitchBot ecosystem products will work...
Apple will announce crucial holiday quarter earnings on Feb. 2
Apple will announce crucial holiday quarter earnings on Feb. 2 — Apple has revealed it will be announcing details of its earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 on February 2, with its typical results accompanied by an investor conference call featuring CEOTim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.
iOttie Velox Elite is an actively cooled MagSafe car charger to prevent overheating
iOttie Velox Elite is an actively cooled MagSafe car charger to prevent overheating — Announced, at CES 2023, the new iOttie Velox Elite MagSafe car charger uses active cooling to help ensure youriPhone will never overheat while driving again. One of the most common problems with in-car chargers...
Delta rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi for SkyMiles Members
Delta rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi for SkyMiles Members — SkyMiles Members will be able to take advantage of free in-flight Wi-Fi, powered by T-Mobile, on all domestic Delta flights by the end of 2023. Delta has announced a new partnership with T-Mobile that...
iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand review: A quirky travel charger
iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand review: A quirky travel charger — The iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand manages to stuff an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger into a compact, travel-friendly, device. And still, it remains largely unremarkable. It's not for a lack of effort...
Hyper's new SSD enclosure & docks are made with recycled material
Hyper's new SSD enclosure & docks are made with recycled material — At the 2023 CES, Hyper introduced a trio of new products made of recycled materials, including a high-speed USB 4 SSD enclosure, a USB 4 docking station, and a dual monitor travel dock. Hyper...
EZQuest expands its line of USB-C hubs with three new devices
EZQuest expands its line of USB-C hubs with three new devices — EZQuest is releasing three new USB-C multimedia hubs with extra ports for external displays, charging, and portable storage. The hubs are made of aluminum and come equipped with an extended 11-inch cable that lets...
Apple TV+ is expanding its European production teams
Apple TV+ is expanding its European production teams — Apple TV+ is continuing to recruit for its London-based teams, recently adding to its European drama staff and now looking for an non-scripted programming commissioner. Apple has previously committed to investing millions of dollars...
How to file a claim in the MacBook butterfly keyboard lawsuit
How to file a claim in the MacBook butterfly keyboard lawsuit — Apple has settled a class action lawsuit about its butterfly keyboard. Here's how eligible customers can file a claim for repair reimbursement. Apple agreed to pay $50 million into a settlement fund, although it...
Apple's first trade sign & Wozniak's toolbox up for auction
Apple's first trade sign & Wozniak's toolbox up for auction — An auction site in Maryland has Apple's first trade sign and a toolbox from Steve Wozniak up for auction — and for a hefty price, you can own them both. The first item,...
IOGEAR announces new USB-C docks to connect multiple external displays
IOGEAR announces new USB-C docks to connect multiple external displays — IOGEAR has announced several USB-C docking stations at CES 2023 to help people connect accessories and monitors to their computers. The company announced a Dock Pro Universal Dual View Docking station, the Dock Pro...
Apple barely returns to $2 trillion market cap after dip
Apple barely returns to $2 trillion market cap after dip — On Tuesday, Apple's market cap fell below the $2 trillion mark over investor fears — but a positive day has returned the stock to over the line. Following early morning trading on January...
Victrola Stream Onyx plays vinyl through Sonos smart speakers
Victrola Stream Onyx plays vinyl through Sonos smart speakers — At the 2023 CES Victrola expanded its turntable catalog, with the Stream Onyx able to pipe audio from records through Sonos speakers. A continuation from the existing Stream turntable lineup, the second-iteration Stream Onyx...
