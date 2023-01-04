Read full article on original website
Pourover: It’s only when things are going well that other programs want your guy
It starts at some point every College Basketball season. The ‘Hot Seat’ list before the season starts, the losing streaks, falling short of expectations, and roster fallout. Or in the case of the Texas Longhorns, an ugly domestic abuse situation forces the University to fire a successful coach.
Missouri Men’s Basketball Preview and Live Game Thread: Vanderbilt visits Columbia
Lastly, drop your game predictions and MVPs down below. Missouri and Vanderbilt have generally resided amongst the bottom of the SEC standings in recent years. In 2023, the Tigers have managed to escape, while the Commodores are still looking for a way out in Jerry Stackhouse’s fourth season at the helm.
Tigers Target SEC Legacy Kirkpatrick in the Secondary
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Lucas Kunce announces another Missouri Senate bid, this time targeting Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democrat Lucas Kunce used the Jan. 6 anniversary to announce his second bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri, this time against Senator Josh Hawley who drew national attention that day. Last year Kunce lost the Democratic primary to billionaire Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce, who was...
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
Missouri’s governor: state government must compete with the marketplace for employees
Missouri’s governor predicts state employees will be pleased with his proposed budget, which he’ll unveil during this month’s State of the State address. Governor Mike Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “Ever since I’ve been here (as governor), we realized we’ve got...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Tracking light precipitation to kick off the weekend
THIS AFTERNOON: Southerly winds will warm temperatures greatly from the chilly start to the day, as highs reach the upper 40s. More sunshine will also aid in warmer conditions and make for a comfortable afternoon. TONIGHT: Clouds increase from the south, and with continued southerly winds, temperatures hold in the...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
See Pics of a Quaint Tiny House with Epic Lake of the Ozark Views
There aren't many homes in Missouri with this kind of view. It's a quaint tiny home located near Osage Beach that has incredible Lake of the Ozarks views from the front porch and you can stay there. I found what is referred to as Cabin No 2 at the Old...
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
South College Avenue shut down after car flips
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking a wintry few days ahead of a warmer weekend
TODAY: Wednesday brings quite a change, and an overall winter like feel back to mid-MO. Overcast skies and temperatures in the 30s through the morning, with highs this afternoon getting close to 40 in Columbia, and warmer to the south with afternoon sunshine possible along and south of I-70. Those north of I-70 will keep clouds into the afternoon. Don't be alarmed if you see a snow flake or two fall from these low clouds, we won't see enough to amount to any accumulation.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
