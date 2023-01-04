TODAY: Wednesday brings quite a change, and an overall winter like feel back to mid-MO. Overcast skies and temperatures in the 30s through the morning, with highs this afternoon getting close to 40 in Columbia, and warmer to the south with afternoon sunshine possible along and south of I-70. Those north of I-70 will keep clouds into the afternoon. Don't be alarmed if you see a snow flake or two fall from these low clouds, we won't see enough to amount to any accumulation.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO