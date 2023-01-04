ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change

A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
COLUMBIA, MO
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking light precipitation to kick off the weekend

THIS AFTERNOON: Southerly winds will warm temperatures greatly from the chilly start to the day, as highs reach the upper 40s. More sunshine will also aid in warmer conditions and make for a comfortable afternoon. TONIGHT: Clouds increase from the south, and with continued southerly winds, temperatures hold in the...
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

South College Avenue shut down after car flips

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a wintry few days ahead of a warmer weekend

TODAY: Wednesday brings quite a change, and an overall winter like feel back to mid-MO. Overcast skies and temperatures in the 30s through the morning, with highs this afternoon getting close to 40 in Columbia, and warmer to the south with afternoon sunshine possible along and south of I-70. Those north of I-70 will keep clouds into the afternoon. Don't be alarmed if you see a snow flake or two fall from these low clouds, we won't see enough to amount to any accumulation.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

5 car crash on the Mo River bridge

Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son

COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
COLUMBIA, MO

