Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Suspend Jones

The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers rookies' growth

Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled NFL veterans. But they did experience one head-scratching moment -- their muffed handoff attempt in Week 11 -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme. On Thursday night, the running back shared on his Instagram story a...
NBC Sports

Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday

Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals LT Kelvin Beachum Returns in Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time all week after only having a walk-thru on Wednesday. DNP- Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Chris Banjo, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Ledbetter, Colt McCoy. Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins/McCoy would not play this week on...

