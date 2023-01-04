Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI
A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
Neither the Bills, Chiefs nor Bengals are probably entirely thrilled, but the Chiefs have the least room to complain. They stand to benefit most.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Spotted With Potential New Girlfriend, NBA Heiress, at Milwaukee Bucks Game
Don’t look now but Aaron Rodgers might be in another relationship. She also has a deep connection to Wisconsin sports. Rogers was recently seen at a Milwaukee Bucks game sitting next to Mallory Edens. An NFL and NBA merger of sorts. For those that don’t know, Mallory is the...
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
9News
Broncos notes: At long last, Quinn Bailey in line for first NFL start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — And on the final day of his fourth season, Quinn Bailey will get his first NFL start. Not every story is negative as the Broncos wrap up a terrible season. Getting the chance to replace the injured Dalton Risner at left guard, Bailey has been a...
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
NBC Sports
Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers rookies' growth
Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled NFL veterans. But they did experience one head-scratching moment -- their muffed handoff attempt in Week 11 -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme. On Thursday night, the running back shared on his Instagram story a...
Report: Cardinals C Rodney Hudson agrees to base salary reduction for 2023
Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has reportedly agreed to reduce his 2023 base salary from $8.25 million to $2.05 million, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Hudson was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12 after playing four games this season and 12 last season, resulting in 16 total contests for the center in the Valley.
NBC Sports
Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale
The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
chatsports.com
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
CBS News
Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Yardbarker
Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic Among the Players Out at Thursday's Browns Practice
Cleveland Browns are gearing up to knock the Pittsburgh Steelers out of a playoff spot in the final week of the season. In this game, the Browns may have to do it without a couple of players. Up front, it is Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic not practicing today. Additionally,...
Yardbarker
Cardinals LT Kelvin Beachum Returns in Thursday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time all week after only having a walk-thru on Wednesday. DNP- Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Chris Banjo, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Ledbetter, Colt McCoy. Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins/McCoy would not play this week on...
