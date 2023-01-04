ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940M after no winner in Tuesday's drawing

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdCuj_0k365P5T00

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940M 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nobody won Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

That means the top prize for Friday night's drawing will be at least $940 million.

If you take the cash option, that's just over $483 million.

If you can't wait until Friday to try your luck, Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth at least $291 million.

A winner who takes the cash option in that drawing will take home $148 million.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
PLANO, TX
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
NJ.com

Is there a Mega Millions drawing tonight (1/5/23)?

It’s the beginning of the new year, and the Mega Millions jackpot is already rising. The estimated grand prize has jumped to $940 million for the next drawing, with a cash value of $483.5 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth...
CBS Chicago

No winner in Friday's Mega Millions drawing – jackpot grows to $1.1B

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No one won Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing - pushing the estimated jackpot to $1.1 billion.Many people braved the cold for the chance to win big.We watched as people bought tickets at the 7-11 at State and Illinois.Those winning numbers: 3-20-46-59-63-13.The next drawing will happen on Tuesday.The payout option is just over $568 million. 
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Miami

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $940 million

TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $785 million.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and the Mega Ball was 18. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $940 million. It has a cash value of $483.5 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Detroit

Mega Millions jackpot nears $1B after no one wins $785M grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased.Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, and Mega Ball 18.    Friday's jackpot would be the fourth biggest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history, including Powerball.The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than $1 billion was July 29, in Illinois — a $1.337 billion prize."In more...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy