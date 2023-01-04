ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Harris returns to Chicago to Wednesday

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Chicago Wednesday.

The White House says she'll highlight the Biden administration's accomplishments on infrastructure - including $40 billion for bridges across the U.S.

Harris will visit bridges that cross the Calumet River.

She will also tout investments in creating trade jobs that don't require a four-year college degree in the Chicago area.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Harris at 12:30 p.m. at Crowley's Yacht Yard on 95th Street.

terry603
3d ago

maybe it's just me. why does president and VP need to travel to city pumping up Bill's that are already passed? shouldn't this be done before bill is passed. just seems like a waste of time and money to me

deplorable and proud
3d ago

She’s there to admire the destruction and crime destroying the city; she’s a disgrace!!!!

change my mind
3d ago

Jesus cbs Chicago can you at least proof read your headlines before putting out an article? makes no sense

Comments made by Vice President Harris following her visit to Calumet Fisheries

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s been a good day being in Illinois, in Chicago. And the reason we’re here is it’s about this bridge and bridges across America, and the work that we have done that has been — I think will prove to be historic in terms of this phase of the growth and strength of our country. It is about uplifting communities. It’s about, obviously, repairing and upgrading our infrastructure. It’s about jobs. And it really is about strengthening America.
