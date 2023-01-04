ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australia should back new search for MH370, top official who led first effort says

By Tory Shepherd
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xan9z_0k365MgW00
Visitor holds a lit candle to pay tribute to missing passengers during a commemoration event to mark the anniversary of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 flight Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Australian government should get behind a new search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the man who headed up the initial search says, now that new equipment and data is available.

Peter Foley was the program director for the international effort, led by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, to find the plane. MH370 went down on 8 March 2014 with 239 people on board. The disappearance of the plane is one of the world’s greatest enduring mysteries.

Foley hopes pressure from families and the upcoming anniversary will push things in the right direction.

Related: MH370: five years of theories about one of aviation’s greatest mysteries

“I want to see the Australian government push for another search and support a search when and if one gets up and running,” Foley said.

“There are a lot of people who contributed to the original search and everyone who’s been involved in the search is really keen to get answers for the families.”

The search was suspended in 2017 “in the absence of credible new evidence”, after failing to find the wreck in the area of the southern Indian Ocean, in Australia’s search and rescue zone.

The government said at the time the search was not terminated.

MH370 went missing 40 minutes into a six-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Most passengers on board were Chinese, but there were more than a dozen nationalities represented including dozens of Malaysians and six Australians. Australia had put $90m towards the cost, China $20m and Malaysia the balance.

In 2018 Malaysia contracted marine robotics company Ocean Infinity to use autonomous underwater vehicles in a new search on a “no find, no fee” basis. It had no luck. But now Ocean Infinity has new data and new robotic ships.

Ocean Infinity’s chief executive, Oliver Plunkett, has said there is an “almost daily conversation” about resuming the search. In a speech on last year’s anniversary of the plane’s disappearance he told family members the search would begin again in 2023.

Plunkett said there was new information about where the plane may have ended up, and that the company had commissioned a fleet of new, 78-metre search vessels.

He said Ocean Infinity would re-engage and tell the Malaysian government it was ready to carry on, again on a “no win, no fee” basis.

“Hopefully, we’ll enjoy the same support from the Australian authorities as we did last time,” he said.

That support included dealing with regulations for an unmanned ship.

The federal government declined to comment on whether or not it would support a new search.

From the moment MH370 disappeared there have been theories about what happened – theories that range from serious data analysis to conspiracy theories.

Related: ‘It will be found’: search for MH370 continues with experts and amateurs still sleuthing

These have included a mass hypoxia event, a deliberate murder-suicide by the pilot, an unconscious pilot and a “controlled ditching”.

New evidence has also emerged, including debris that has washed ashore.

A spokesperson for Bridget McKenzie, the Coalition’s shadow transport minister, emphasised that the search had only been suspended, not closed.

“The families of those who were tragically lost with the disappearance of flight MH370 will not have closure until solid answers are obtained as to what happened,” the spokesperson said.

“If credible new evidence becomes available as to the location of the missing plane, this should be fully considered – noting the government of Malaysia is responsible for making any decision to resume the search for the missing plane.”

Foley said it was time for a new search.

“We should be searching, and this time we need to search until we find it,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meet the people who took an evening class… and changed their life

‘When I missed home most, cooking helped’: Baneta Yelda, baker, Manchester. I studied biology in Iraq for my undergraduate degree and worked in a pathology lab. In my 20s, I fled the place where I was born and raised, when Islamic State were advancing. I arrived in the UK in 2014, only intending to stay for a week, but I became a refugee. Living in London I took a job working for the NHS. I loved being part of the health service, starting as a lab assistant before moving on to train doctors and nurses.
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Guardian

‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that

A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
The Guardian

‘Cruel and cold’: man faces backlash for dousing unhoused woman with water

San Francisco is once again reckoning with its treatment of unhoused people after a video of a business owner spraying a woman with water from a garden hose spread online. Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in downtown San Francisco, admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he blasted water on an unhoused woman sitting on the sidewalk in front of his business. The video, captured on Monday morning by the owner of a nearby bakery, shows Gwin spraying the woman, who was crying out in distress. In a calm voice, Gwin then tells her, “Just move,” before spraying her again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

South Africa police investigate alleged plot to poison CEO with cyanide

Police are investigating an alleged plot to poison the chief executive of a South African power utility. Faced with political pressure, André de Ruyter resigned from his post at Eskom on 14 December after failing to solve a crisis in the company that has led to record levels of power cuts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
The Guardian

Ronan Vibert obituary

The British character actor Ronan Vibert, who has died aged 58 after a brief illness, made his most impressive entrance in Saving Mr Banks, the 2013 live-action Disney film about PL (Pamela) Travers, author of the Mary Poppins books. In the opening scene, set in 1961, the writer – played...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

UK considers supplying handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

Britain is considering supplying a handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first time a western country has indicated it may supply its homemade heavy armour to Kyiv in the war against Russia. No final decision by Downing Street has been made, British sources added, but Ukraine is hoping...
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
125K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy