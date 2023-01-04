Read full article on original website
punk66
3d ago
it's time to quit beating a dead horse..Jen is never going to get his family approval, and he's never going to be man enough to put her first. come back to US and leave him with his sick minded mom. life is too short
22
Beatrice Miele
2d ago
Good for Her !! time to leave the little mamas boy in india and find a resl man in the states..Sumat will never leave his mother ..and she's just s Manipulative witch
16
Happy cat
3d ago
She'll never, ever leave Sumit. But I can see Sumit having a side piece as he'll get tried of living with such an controlling, family hates her senior citizen.
12
