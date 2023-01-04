ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Former Alabama RB announces transfer to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU. Sanders, No. 1 running back recruit in America for 2019, made the announcement on his social media pages. Sanders is the third Alabama player to announce his movement from the Crimson Tide to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
DawgsDaily

LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
ATHENS, GA
marioncoherald.com

TCU Assistant Coach has Jefferson ties

TCU Outside Receiver Coach Malcolm Kelly, is the son of Marva Smith-Kelly, who attended Hall Community Elementary School and graduated from lefferson High School. His father, Moses Kelly, is also an East Texas native who was raised in Henderson, Texas, and was graduated from West Rusk High School. Malcom is...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are the differences between AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES — When TCU and Georgia kick off from Los Angeles for the national championship, North Texas football fans will likely experience a similar level of luxury while attending the game that they're used to. The game's venue, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is a brand new stadium...
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX

