Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Jury misconduct alleged in Aaron Dean trial: Defense team demands new investigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
TCU football headed to the National Championship, former ETX coaches recall time with players
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Christian University is heading to the National Championship Game, here’s what the East Texas players’ former coaches had to say. The TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college football world after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl last week. TCU touched down in Los Angeles Friday ahead of their matchup with […]
Former Alabama RB announces transfer to TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU. Sanders, No. 1 running back recruit in America for 2019, made the announcement on his social media pages. Sanders is the third Alabama player to announce his movement from the Crimson Tide to the Horned...
TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
WFAA
TCU's Dylan Horton has a big fan ahead of the championship -- his former high school coach
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco High School’s football coach Jeff Harbert has coached a lot of guys over his 18-year career. But there’s only been one Dylan Horton. “It's great to see good people have success,” Harbert said. “And Dylan is a great man.”. The TCU defensive...
marioncoherald.com
TCU Assistant Coach has Jefferson ties
TCU Outside Receiver Coach Malcolm Kelly, is the son of Marva Smith-Kelly, who attended Hall Community Elementary School and graduated from lefferson High School. His father, Moses Kelly, is also an East Texas native who was raised in Henderson, Texas, and was graduated from West Rusk High School. Malcom is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU's National Championship Run Is Already a Win for the University, Incoming President Says
The TCU Horned Frogs have made history, and now the team is heading to the College Football Championship. We asked Incoming TCU incoming President Daniel Pullin his reaction when the team won the game that got them there. “Well, it was joy and pride, and I probably welled up a...
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
TCU watch parties for the CFP National Championship
Cheer on the Horned Frogs with other TCU alumni and fans.
Here are the differences between AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium
LOS ANGELES — When TCU and Georgia kick off from Los Angeles for the national championship, North Texas football fans will likely experience a similar level of luxury while attending the game that they're used to. The game's venue, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is a brand new stadium...
Weatherford, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Weatherford. The Stone Gate Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Victory Baptist Academy on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Here's how the DFW high school football state champs are celebrating their wins
DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth area dominated the UIL state football championship games in 2022 after nearly half of the wins came from local teams. Duncanville (6A-D1), DeSoto (6A-D2), Aledo (5A-D1) and South Oak Cliff (5A-D2) all won state titles in December. And now it's time to celebrate!. All...
rejournals.com
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
advocatemag.com
Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
