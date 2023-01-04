ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment

In his first act at the helm, Pennsylvania’s newly elected independent state House speaker vowed to halt all other legislative action until a constitutional amendment to provide legal relief for victims of childhood sexual assault passes both chambers of the Legislature. On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the state House and Senate to convene […] The post Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
YourErie

Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment

A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
YourErie

Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election

As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
echo-pilot.com

From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023

During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
bctv.org

Reminder: January 13 Deadline to Review FCC Broadband Access Map for Accuracy

Editor’s Note: Information specific to Berks County property owners can be accessed HERE. Final listening session planned at PA Farm Show for in-person or virtual participation. Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson is reminding Pennsylvanians of the approaching January 13, 2023 deadline to...
lvpnews.com

Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024

On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
