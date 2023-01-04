Read full article on original website
Philly state lawmaker wants Pa. to recognize Jan. 6 as Democracy Observance Day
Two years after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress members met to certify the electoral results for president, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker pushed for Jan. 6 to be deemed as Democracy Observance Day.
Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment
In his first act at the helm, Pennsylvania’s newly elected independent state House speaker vowed to halt all other legislative action until a constitutional amendment to provide legal relief for victims of childhood sexual assault passes both chambers of the Legislature. On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the state House and Senate to convene […] The post Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment
A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election
As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post
HARRISBURG — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump’s lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Al Schmidt’s coming...
Rep. Perry, MAGA extremists condemned at Jan. 6 remembrance rally
Georgina Anderson on Friday braved a biting wind whipping across the steps of the state Capitol to rally alongside 150 or so other participants to remember the near-death of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 and condemn extremist measures to destroy democratic principles. “We have to show up,” said Anderson, of...
Kim Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term in place of Fetterman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn into office as the state's newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the new president pro tempore...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023
During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
Here's how you can buy a bobblehead of U.S. Senator John Fetterman
MILWAUKEE — Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in as a United States Senator on Tuesday. If you thought that was the highlight of his week, you'd be wrong. On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will create a bobblehead of Fetterman...
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
Gov. Wolf orders Commonwealth Flags to half-staff, honoring fallen Brackenridge Police Chief
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff, honoring the Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, who was shot in the line of duty. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot in the line of duty on Jan 2.,...
Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
Labor & Industry Helps Return $8.5 Million To Workers Wronged By Employers In 2022
In 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) investigated more than 4,500 complaints of alleged labor law violations and returned more than $8.5 million in earned wages to Pennsylvania workers whose employers violated a labor law, according to data released Tuesday by L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “Workers in...
Reminder: January 13 Deadline to Review FCC Broadband Access Map for Accuracy
Editor’s Note: Information specific to Berks County property owners can be accessed HERE. Final listening session planned at PA Farm Show for in-person or virtual participation. Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson is reminding Pennsylvanians of the approaching January 13, 2023 deadline to...
Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024
On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
