Jeremy Renner Posted A 'Messed Up' Selfie & Here's How The Snowplow Accident Happened

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is alive and feeling pretty "messed up" according to his first selfie from the hospital, where he's spent the last few days recovering from a disastrous snowplow accident.

The selfie shows Renner, 51, in a hospital bed with a bruise over his eye.

"Thank you all for your kind words," the post reads. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Authorities and Renner's publicist have also released new details about the accident that put the Hawkeye actor in the hospital in the first place.

Renner was using his own snowplow to clear snow around his home near Reno, Nevada when the accident happened on Sunday, January 1. The area had just been hit by "3 feet of fresh snow" and Renner was working with a family member to get a car out, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Renner's publicist added that his family had been over to celebrate the holidays the night before, and he was clearing the snow away so they could go home afterward.

Balaam said Renner was working with a 14,000-pound PistenBully snowplow, which is a dedicated snowplowing machine and about twice as heavy as a pickup truck.

Renner got out of the snowplow and went to speak to his family member when the snowplow started to roll.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat," Balaam said. "It's at this point that Mr. Renner was run over."

Neighbors rushed in to help Renner and stayed with him for about 40 minutes until first responders showed up, Balaam said.

Renner's spokesperson previously told CNN that he suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from the accident. He went through two surgeries after he was taken to hospital.

“Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” his publicist said in a statement to various outlets, including CNN, on Tuesday evening. “He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones.”

Many of Renner's fellow Marvel stars and directors jumped into the comments on his Instagram post to share their support, joining other celebs and thousands of fans who were relieved to see Renner awake and posting.

"Tough as nails," wrote Captain America actor Chris Evans.

"My brother I love you," wrote Thor director Taika Waititi. Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn also added a heart and raised hands emojis.

"Continued prayers your way brutha," wrote Guardians star Chris Pratt.

"Speedy recovery buddy," added Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. "Sending love your way!"

Renner has starred in several Marvel films as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, in addition to his work in movies such as The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

Renner's publicist has not shared the full extent of his injuries or a timeline for his recovery at this point.