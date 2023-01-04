PERRY: Get real — It’s not a matter of whining or joking, racism destroys in every form

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield has repeatedly failed in his attempts to be elected speaker, leading to a historic stalemate in the 118th Congress. This Congress is now on track to tie or surpass the 68th Congress, which required nine ballots to elect a speaker in 1923. The all-time record for the most ballots required to elect a speaker is 133, set in 1855-56. The ongoing stalemate also raises the risk of House Republicans struggling to elect their leader on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

