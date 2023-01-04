PERRY: Get real — It’s not a matter of whining or joking, racism destroys in every form

Read full article on original website
Len Rose-bob
3d ago
with black babies being aborted at an unprecedented rate blacks are down to around 13 percent of the population in a few more decades sanger will have gotten her wish
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complexDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Alice in Wonderland-themed bar returns to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com
GOP Candidates Were ‘Taken Advantage Of’ by Money-Chasing Consultants, Says Nat’l Republican Leader
Appearing on a Denver radio show on New Year’s Eve, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked by host Randy Corporon if she had any idea why Republicans were “wiped out” in Colorado. After acknowledging that the state has been trending more Democratic in recent years, she said lots of candidates avoided talking about the abortion issue. She blamed that on consultants, some of whom she believes “took advantage” of candidates to make money rather than implement the most effective strategies.
What’s it Really Like to Be Arrested in Colorado?
Jail is definitely a place that no one ever wants to find themselves in. However, many who have never actually experienced what it's like first-hand have often wondered what it's like. If that happens to be you, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to see what it's like to be arrested...
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
More Denver women speaking out after being drugged at bars, asking for change
More women in Denver are speaking out, saying hospitals and police haven't taken their cases seriously after being drugged at Denver bars.
coloradopolitics.com
Property taxes, guns and education: The big issue of the 2023 legislative session | COVER STORY
When the Colorado General Assembly convenes on Monday, Jan. 9 for the next 120 days, it will have a very new look, with 31 new members in the House out of 65 total, an insurmountable 46-19 Democratic advantage, and a host of challenges to tackle. Indeed, this brand new legislature...
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Fixing Colorado’s vexed ‘red-flag law’ will only save lives
The state is awash in crises and issues demanding urgent attention by state lawmakers as they convene for the 2023 General Assembly, but addressing deficiencies in Colorado’s red flag gun law is a priority. For the past few years, Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order has allowed police and family...
KDVR.com
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
denverite.com
Denver saw more eviction filings in 2022 than in 2020 and 2021 combined. So what does that really mean?
The number of people facing evictions in Denver County Court fell during 2020 and 2021. Add up the 2,912 eviction filings of 2020 and the 4,894 filings of 2021 and there were a total of 7,806 filings in those two years, a figure lower than the average seen in a whole year since 2009.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
‘We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us’ Aurora police chief on murder-suicide
Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo gave new details, saying the incident stemmed from domestic violence.
Corrie Writing
Influential Republicans Vow to Never Support McCarthy as Speaker
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield has repeatedly failed in his attempts to be elected speaker, leading to a historic stalemate in the 118th Congress. This Congress is now on track to tie or surpass the 68th Congress, which required nine ballots to elect a speaker in 1923. The all-time record for the most ballots required to elect a speaker is 133, set in 1855-56. The ongoing stalemate also raises the risk of House Republicans struggling to elect their leader on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Influential Colorado Sheriffs prepare to leave office
Both sheriffs say they plan to spend time with family.
KKTV
Colorado expert weighs in on new law to fund research regarding the impact of technology on youth mental health
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newly-passed Children and Media Research Advancement (CAMRA) Act directs the National Institutes of Health, as well as the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct research the effects that technology and media has on infants, children, and adolescents in core areas of cognitive, physical, and socio-emotional development.
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County
A Denver police officer has been suspended without pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year's Eve, the department said Friday.
Daily Record
Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.
Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
Comments / 5