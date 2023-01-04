Read full article on original website
Related
Raymond J. Zwiebel
Raymond J. Zwiebel, 77, of Jackson Center passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Shelby County, Ohio on February 22, 1945, to the late Erbin L. and Velma C. (Dowden) Zwiebel. He is also preceded in death by 6 brothers: Lloyd, Robert, Roy, Charles, Jerry, and Willis Zwiebel.
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson, 80, of rural DeGraff, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Gene was born in McGuffey, Ohio, on January 31, 1942, to the late Austin L. and Bernice (Bailey) Dotson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Tricia Cramer; his children’s mother Deanna S. Dotson; and siblings: Edythe Prater, Essie Legg, Ellaree Stettler, Bo Dotson, Earnie Dotson, Midge Frey, Ted Dotson, and Edsel Dotson.
Malonya A. Richardson
Malonya A. Richardson, 99, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away, Thursday night, January 5, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center. Malonya was born on August 2, 1923, in Clay Twp, Auglaize Co, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Clara Kinstle Meier. On April 27, 1943, she married George Richardson at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tom Richardson, a great-granddaughter, Kelli Nuss, and two brothers, Maynard Meier and Merono Meier.
Norma A. Steinhelfer
Norma A. Steinhelfer, 96, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. She was born in Logan County, Ohio on April 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Clayton Myron and Nellie Mae (Love) Turner. On July 10, 1946,...
‘It’s disturbing’: Springfield police, NAACP address gun violence outbreak
"It's disturbing, it's horrible and it's senseless," Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said. "I am still trying to wrap my arms around what is causing this."
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs 23 Bills Into Law, Vetoes One
The veto came on a bill that would have prevented localities from enacting tougher tobacco laws, among other things
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Janet M. Miller
Janet M. Miller, 81, of West Mansfield, passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born in Ada, Ohio on Tuesday, August 19, 1941, a daughter of the late William Eugene and Alvena Winona (Rostorfer) Kirtley Sr. On September...
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Yes, the Bible Is Totally Queer, Ohio Pastor Says
"If we look at queerness as being things and people and situations that are non-normative ... then the Bible is inherently queer."
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill barring localities from banning flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus, among other city governments in the state, will maintain some of its power after Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Thursday morning that members of his own party had passed. House Bill 513 would have prohibited local governments from banning tobacco and e-cigarette sales, but DeWine’s decision […]
A sign for the community
For five years, Fayette County Agricultural Society Secretary Faith Cottrill-Marine has had a vision of a digital sign greeting visitors to the county fairgrounds. Because these types of signs are very expensive, Cottrill-Marine continuously applied for grants and donations to find the funding to complete this project. Last summer, a car accident destroyed a wooden sign that had been displayed at the Leesburg Avenue entrance of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
City of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks & Public Health reinstate employee mask mandates
DAYTON — Some Dayton workers are back to wearing masks. As Montgomery County increased to a high COVID-19 community transmission level, the city of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has reinstated mask mandates for their employees. In a notice sent to city employees...
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
