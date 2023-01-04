ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?

IMAGE: Pennsylvania lawmakers were sworn in at the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Those in the state House still need to pass rules. Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA and Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Highlights 2023 Farm Show Theme: Rooted in Progress

Reading Hospital – Tower Health Launches Fifth Annual ‘Berks Trail Challenge’. The sculpture, a longtime PA Farm Show staple that celebrates Pennsylvania’s 5,200 dairy farmers, highlights the strong roots Pennsylvania agriculture has today thanks to a vision rooted in progress and eight years of targeted support and investments for the industry.
Insurance Department Exam Finds Capital Blue Cross Violations

Candidates of color say they need more party support, financial backing to be successful in Pa. Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys Wednesday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross.
10th Annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Dr. Eric Darr, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson Wednesday launched the 10th annual student financial literacy scholarship competition entitled, “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”. “High school is a critical...
