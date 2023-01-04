Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
IMAGE: Pennsylvania lawmakers were sworn in at the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Those in the state House still need to pass rules. Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA and Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
Labor & Industry Helps Return $8.5 Million To Workers Wronged By Employers In 2022
In 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) investigated more than 4,500 complaints of alleged labor law violations and returned more than $8.5 million in earned wages to Pennsylvania workers whose employers violated a labor law, according to data released Tuesday by L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “Workers in...
Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Highlights 2023 Farm Show Theme: Rooted in Progress
Reading Hospital – Tower Health Launches Fifth Annual ‘Berks Trail Challenge’. The sculpture, a longtime PA Farm Show staple that celebrates Pennsylvania’s 5,200 dairy farmers, highlights the strong roots Pennsylvania agriculture has today thanks to a vision rooted in progress and eight years of targeted support and investments for the industry.
Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Education Tool for Restaurant, Hospitality Workers
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) joined C&J Catering employees to discuss substance use disorder (SUD) in the restaurant and hospitality industries, highlighting the importance of SUD education and prevention for employees and employers. “Just below the construction and...
Insurance Department Exam Finds Capital Blue Cross Violations
Candidates of color say they need more party support, financial backing to be successful in Pa. Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys Wednesday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross.
10th Annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Dr. Eric Darr, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson Wednesday launched the 10th annual student financial literacy scholarship competition entitled, “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”. “High school is a critical...
State Police Announces Zero Fatalities in New Year’s Holiday Crash and Enforcement Results
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. To coincide with the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or...
