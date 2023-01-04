Raptors Welcome Serge Ibaka & Bucks to Town: Where to Watch, Injury Report, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will play host to Serge Ibaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday: Where to watch, injuries, odds

The Toronto Raptors will welcome Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks to town Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Wisconsin and WTMJ will call it for Milwaukee.

What to Watch For

It'll be Ibaka's first game back in front of fans since departing Toronto back in 2020. He returned once last season with the L.A. Clippers but fans were prohibited from entering the arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ibaka doesn't play much these days but he'll certainly get a standing ovation from the Raptors faithful Wednesday night.

Stopping the Bucks means trying to slow Giannis Antetokounmpo whose scoring has reached a career-high 32.8 points per game. It'll be a team effort for Toronto, like starting with O.G. Anunoby and plenty of help to stop one of the league's very best transition scorers.

Fred VanVleet's shooting funk returned last time out as he was just 3-for-12 from three-point range and was left borderline unguarded at times in the fourth quarter by the Indiana Pacers. His shot selection isn't the problem right now. He simply has to start hitting his shots.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Otto Porter Jr. while Dalano Banton remains with the Raptors 905.

Milwaukee has yet to release its injury report having played Tuesday night.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -4 point favorites as of Wednesday morning with an implied win probability of 64.3%. The total for the game is 226.



