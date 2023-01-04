ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Made Surprising Roster Cut On Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills are among the teams with postseason planning in mind. Having wrapped up the AFC East, coach Sean McDermott's focus now turns to optimizing every last roster spot.  As such, it came as a surprise to some to see cornerback Xavier Rhodes be released Wednesday. The maneuver ...
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon

The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Decision

A frustrating 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders led the team to make a surprising decision last week when it benched longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr. The move led to widespread speculation that Carr, who has started each of the past nine seasons behind center for the Raiders, will not ...
Jerod Mayo: Patriots don’t need motivation for ‘plastic bag game’ vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH — Sunday is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. It’ll be the first time the Bills return to the field after Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in Cincinnati. The Bills safety collapsed at Paycor Stadium on Monday and needed CPR and an AED to be revived, but after two days in sedation, he’s awake and talking. It’s been tremendous to see his progress.
