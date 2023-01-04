ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Ascendant Rapper Prefers Surprising Brand Of Kobe Bryant Highlight Videos

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

The Black Mamba remains influential even three years after his passing.

Bovada Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson recently sat down with indie rapper Barry Bondz for a wide-ranging conversation centered mostly around his career and process. When talk turned to a certain Laker legend, Bondz revealed the surprising video highlights he refers to even now.

When asked what trait of Bryant's has endured most since his passing, Bondz proved reflective.

"Oh man, his will to win and his work ethic," Bondz said. "I still go back and watch interviews to this day, especially when I need inspiration, just about the way he worked."

"You ever see the interview where he talks about [how] he would get up at like 4, work out, and come back at like 7 and then go back at like 10? I think that's just amazing. And some of these things you can bring into your personal life.... His work ethic was crazy... It actually put me onto Tim Grover [Bryant and Michael Jordan's trainer]. I follow Tim now. I'm actually about to get one of Tim's books about the hustle and grind. And you always talked about Kobe's will to win and to train. You know, everybody is focused on training. What about the process? So, that's what happened with Kobe."

As Bondz relayed to Robinson, the artist has a new 12-song full-length LP, tentatively titled "Alejandro," that he is hoping to release in the spring. It would be his fifth official album (he also has released one mixtape). Here's his latest single:

