Commanders Eliminated, But Plenty at Stake in Cowboys Finale

NFL Draft positioning and three future opponents will be decided for the Washington Commanders this weekend.

The thing about losing the way the Washington Commanders have done since the calendar flipped to December, it takes all control away.

And now, not only do the Commanders not have a spot in the postseason, but they also don't have a high Day 1 NFL Draft pick.

Washington also doesn't know its complete schedule of opponents for next season.

But it will after this weekend, and the results will vary dramatically depending on what happens in the final week of the NFL regular season.

2023 NFL Draft

Current 1st Round Selection: 14th Overall

Highest Potential 1st Round Selection: 10th Overall

Lowest Potential 1st Round Selection: 18th Overall

Nine NFL teams will have fewer wins or more losses than Washington regardless of what happens this weekend.

And in some cases, the tie the Commanders earned this season will actually hurt them as they may tie in wins with some but will have one fewer loss.

Washington can jump up to four spots but needs a win by the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and the Tennessee Titans to do so.

The good news is none of those teams play each other, making it possible for them to all come away winners this weekend.

Of course, the Commanders also need to lose to meet this reality.

If Washington wins, and advances to 8-8-1, the team could fall to as far back as 18th overall depending on what happens with the NFL teams currently standing at 8-8.

Those teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots.

Of course, some of those have the potential to be playoff teams, taking them out of the running for a top-18 pick.

2023 Opponents

As always, Washington will play the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants twice in the 2023 season.

The Commanders will also face the NFC West and AFC East Divisions with home games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins.

Washington will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

But they'll also play a home game against one NFC North opponent, and road games against one AFC West and one NFC South team as well.

Those teams will be the ones that finish in the same place in their respective divisions as the Commanders do in the NFC East.

Last place.

The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have already clinched last place in the NFC North and AFC West respectively.

So we know Washington will host the Bears next year, and visit the Broncos.

The only undecided opponent lives in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers both 6-10 entering the weekend.

While Atlanta faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints.

They both play at the same time, and if Carolina beats New Orleans or Atlanta loses to the Bucs, then the Falcons will host the Commanders next year.

The only way Washington adds a road trip to the Carolinas next season is if the Panthers lose, and the Falcons beat Tampa Bay.

As you can see, there may not be much on the line for the 2022 NFL season when the Commanders kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

But there's plenty on the line for 2023, this weekend.

Cheer accordingly.

