Colts Free Agency: Sneak Peek at 19 Players

The Indianapolis Colts have 19 players due to hit free agency in the offseason; what should be the fate of each player?
With just one game remaining in the regular season for the Indianapolis Colts and no postseason ahead, it's evaluation time.
The team has some important decisions to make next offseason from the top to the bottom. The season hasn't gone anywhere near expectations and it means that everything is on the table and almost certainly that no one is safe in their position.
Before the offseason begins, get reacquainted with the different types of free agents, per NFL.com :
Unrestricted free agent (UFA): Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted free agent (RFA): A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
