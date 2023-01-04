KANE, Pa. – Sheffield outscored the Wolves 38-23 over the second and third quarters to break the game open en route to a 60-49 win at Kane. The Wolves held an 8-6 advantage after the first quarter, but the Wolverines scored 20 in the second and 18 in the third to go up 44-31 heading to the fourth.

KANE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO