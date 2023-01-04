Read full article on original website
Watch Live: Eisenhower at Sheffield Boys Basketball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower travels to Sheffield for an interdistrict, and Warren County, boys basketball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from the Ralph J. Santo gymnasium in Sheffield. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
Youngsville Boys Fall to Cambridge Springs
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Josh Reisenauer scored 21 points as Cambridge Springs raced to a 69-40 win over Youngsville. Cambridge Springs built a 36-16 halftime lead en route to the win. Parker Schmidt and Tristin Mazzadra were also in double figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 and 15 points,...
Kane Girls Top Eisenhower to Split Season Series
KANE, Pa. – Holding visiting Eisenhower to just 10 points through the first 24 minutes, Kane rolled to a 40-27 win. The Lady Wolves led 17-3 at halftime and 25-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Knights won the first matchup between the two teams on Dec. 9. Each team won on its home court.
Sheffield Boys Bounce Back with Win at Kane
KANE, Pa. – Sheffield outscored the Wolves 38-23 over the second and third quarters to break the game open en route to a 60-49 win at Kane. The Wolves held an 8-6 advantage after the first quarter, but the Wolverines scored 20 in the second and 18 in the third to go up 44-31 heading to the fourth.
Sheffield Drops Back-And-Forth Match to Clarion
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
Knights Hold Off Wolverines for Cross-County Victory
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Clinging to a 1-point lead with three minutes to play, back-to-back layups by Kael Hunt and Kris Bunk gave Eisenhower breathing room and the Knights earned a 52-47 win at Sheffield. Rewatch the game:. The Knights, who led by 10 at one point in the third...
Eisenhower Falls in Overtime to Titusville
RUSSELL, Pa. – Manny Perez and Isaiah Colon combined for 61 points as Titusville earned a 77-73 non-region overtime win over Eisenhower. Perez saved his best for last, scoring 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Colon, meanwhile, drained...
Five Warren County Students Earn Fall ’22 Dean’s List at Westminster
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — Five Warren County residents were among the 361 students named to the dean’s list at Westminster College for the fall 2022 semester. Rachel Brady of Columbus is majoring in Biology. Jessica Hulse of Tidioute is majoring in Biology. Lyddia Rougeux of Pittsfield is majoring...
Community Blood Bank to Host Blood Drive in Sugar Grove
SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Sugar Grove Fire Department. “All blood types are needed, especially type O Blood,” said Community Blood Bank Community Relations Specialist Erika DePalma. The Sugar Grove Fire Department...
St. John’s Lutheran Church to Hold Spaghetti Benefit Dinner
WARREN, Pa. – There will be a spaghetti benefit dinner on Saturday, Jan. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Warren for JoAnn Savko. The dinner will go from 4-7 p.m. and include salad, spaghetti, garlic bread, and dessert, as well as live music with Alyssa Wismar. Dine-in...
Forest Area Health and Wellness Committee Provides Link to Parents on Tips to Keeping Children Healthy During Flu/Cold Season
TIONESTA, Pa. – The Forest Area School District Health and Wellness Committee provided a link on the district’s Facebook page recently to tips on how parents and keep their children healthy during flu and cold season. The tips came from Penn State PRO Wellness, which is a non-profit...
Dec. 6, 2022 Tionesta Borough Minutes
TIONESTA, Pa. – Tionesta Borough Council meeting minutes from its Nov. 15 meeting were approved at the Dec. 6 meeting. The meeting minutes can be found at this link. Tionesta Borough Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 5 p.m. More information can be...
Wortman Announces School Board Candidacy
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Councilman John Wortman announced Wednesday that he is seeking election to a Region 1 seat on the Warren County School District Board of Directors. Wortman, a 2012 Warren Area High School graduate, is the current Warren City Council Vice President. His City Council term expires at the end of 2023. Region 1 represents the City of Warren and Elk and Glade Townships.
Drug Charges Against Edinboro Man Bound Over for Court
WARREN, Pa. – An Edinboro man arrested following a drug bust last week was held over for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, online court records show. Matthew J. Kemper, 27 of Edinboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, five counts of criminal use of a communications facility (felonies), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), per court documents.
