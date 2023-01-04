ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti

CHICAGO - A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti. The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank. Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ravenswood’s Vin312 Winery Has A New Tasting Room

RAVENSWOOD — A Ravenswood winery’s newly completed tasting room will open to the public this month. Owner Warner DeJulio opened Vin312 Winery, 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave., in 2016. The small urban winery sits behind what is now Cultivate by Forbidden Root and produces small-batch wines using unique grape varieties from California and Washington.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Como’s Pizza Reverses Plans To Close, Will Remain Open

Como’s Pizza in Broadview announced on Jan. 6 that it plans to stay open despite earlier plans to close its doors for good. | Michael Romain. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Como’s Pizza, 1903 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Broadview, was supposed to permanently close...
BROADVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Fifty-One 50 Fusion Brings Hennessy Wings, Italian Beef Eggrolls And More To Auburn Gresham

AUBURN GRESHAM — When Tuesday Tanksley arrives at her South Side restaurant in the morning, she sometimes has customers ready to follow her through the door. Tanksley opened Fifty-One 50 Fusion, 7354 S. Ashland Ave., in December with her business partner, Latrell Gayden. Every day, she whips up “twisted” creations like the Amazing Cheeseburger, Most Tender Rib Rack and Jazzy Jerk Soup. Tanksley named every item on the sweeping menu.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Smylie Brothers Closes Evanston Brewpub Months After Shutting Down Lakeview Location

EVANSTON — Smylie Brothers, a brewpub that recently closed its Lakeview location after one year in business, also has shut down its flagship operation in Evanston. Smylie Brothers announced the closing in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, saying the pandemic made the business unsustainable. The downtown Evanston brewpub at 1615 Oak Ave. had been open for eight years.
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Recycle Your Broken Holiday Lights At These 12 Drop-Off Locations

CHICAGO — As holiday lights begin to come down, there are ways for Chicagoans to keep their busted string lights out of landfills. Nonprofit Reduce Waste Chicago is working with ward offices, businesses and other nonprofits to offer 12 locations collecting non-working holiday lights. The lights will be properly recycled after they are collected, according to the group.
CHICAGO, IL
Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
CHICAGO, IL
987thebull.com

Pizza, Hot Dogs and Italian Beef Sandwiches!

Many of us are fresh off the road from the holidays. Veronica just got back from Chicago and thought it would be fun to look at some of the Windy City’s iconic foods. If you Google it the top three foods will be: Deep Dish Pizza, Italian Beef’ sandwiches, or Chicago Style Hot Dogs, hold the ketchup of course!
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Invited In Only To Be Shut Out

CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy