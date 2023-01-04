Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti
CHICAGO - A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti. The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank. Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it...
blockclubchicago.org
Ravenswood’s Vin312 Winery Has A New Tasting Room
RAVENSWOOD — A Ravenswood winery’s newly completed tasting room will open to the public this month. Owner Warner DeJulio opened Vin312 Winery, 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave., in 2016. The small urban winery sits behind what is now Cultivate by Forbidden Root and produces small-batch wines using unique grape varieties from California and Washington.
blockclubchicago.org
Flagship Back Of The Yards Coffeehouse Closes, But Owners Say Pilsen Location Coming Soon
BACK OF THE YARDS — A popular Back of the Yards coffee shop has closed as the owners move operations to a new location and expand to other parts of the city. Back of the Yards Coffeehouse, 2059 W. 47th St., closed Dec. 29. Co-owners Jesse Iñiguez and Mayra Hernandez opened the shop in 2017.
vfpress.news
Como’s Pizza Reverses Plans To Close, Will Remain Open
Como’s Pizza in Broadview announced on Jan. 6 that it plans to stay open despite earlier plans to close its doors for good. | Michael Romain. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Como’s Pizza, 1903 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Broadview, was supposed to permanently close...
At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
Fifty-One 50 Fusion Brings Hennessy Wings, Italian Beef Eggrolls And More To Auburn Gresham
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Tuesday Tanksley arrives at her South Side restaurant in the morning, she sometimes has customers ready to follow her through the door. Tanksley opened Fifty-One 50 Fusion, 7354 S. Ashland Ave., in December with her business partner, Latrell Gayden. Every day, she whips up “twisted” creations like the Amazing Cheeseburger, Most Tender Rib Rack and Jazzy Jerk Soup. Tanksley named every item on the sweeping menu.
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
blockclubchicago.org
Smylie Brothers Closes Evanston Brewpub Months After Shutting Down Lakeview Location
EVANSTON — Smylie Brothers, a brewpub that recently closed its Lakeview location after one year in business, also has shut down its flagship operation in Evanston. Smylie Brothers announced the closing in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, saying the pandemic made the business unsustainable. The downtown Evanston brewpub at 1615 Oak Ave. had been open for eight years.
blockclubchicago.org
Recycle Your Broken Holiday Lights At These 12 Drop-Off Locations
CHICAGO — As holiday lights begin to come down, there are ways for Chicagoans to keep their busted string lights out of landfills. Nonprofit Reduce Waste Chicago is working with ward offices, businesses and other nonprofits to offer 12 locations collecting non-working holiday lights. The lights will be properly recycled after they are collected, according to the group.
Food Beast
Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned
You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
987thebull.com
Pizza, Hot Dogs and Italian Beef Sandwiches!
Many of us are fresh off the road from the holidays. Veronica just got back from Chicago and thought it would be fun to look at some of the Windy City’s iconic foods. If you Google it the top three foods will be: Deep Dish Pizza, Italian Beef’ sandwiches, or Chicago Style Hot Dogs, hold the ketchup of course!
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Vice President Visit, Wicker Park Walgreens Closing, Southwest Snafu And More
CHICAGO — The holidays did not slow things down in Chicago. Wicker Park’s “hidden gem” Walgreens is closing, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by, Midway saw massive problems from Southwest Airlines and more. Photos from this week:. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run...
Delicious! Famous Chicago Chicken Spot Coming To Central Texas
I always say if you want the best fried chicken you have to go to the South. But Central Texas, let me tell you - I might've misspoke. There is a restaurant in Chicago that is well known for its delicious chicken and secret sauce they call "mild sauce", and they're about to bring the famous flavor to our area.
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
blockclubchicago.org
Invited In Only To Be Shut Out
CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
blockclubchicago.org
Can You Handle Ice-Cold Lake Michigan? Polar Plunge This Month Will Support Local Families
CHICAGO — It’s that time of year again to brave the ice-cold dip into Lake Michigan for a good cause. The 22nd Chicago Polar Plunge starts noon Jan. 28 at Oak Street Beach, 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive, according to a news release. Anyone can take the plunge and should arrive by 11 a.m.
Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Comments / 7