Clarice Charlotte Miller, 89
Clarice Charlotte Miller, 89, of Neoga, IL, formerly of Beecher City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL. Clarice was born on October 25, 1933, in Rockville, IN, the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (Todd) Poole. She was a 1950 graduate of Paris High School. Clarice and Roland Eugene Miller were married on February 5, 1966, in Clark County, and they celebrated 38 years of marriage before his passing on February 25, 2004. Clarice was a familiar face in the Effingham Walmart store where she worked for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.
Patricia Ann Ketteman, 73
Patricia Ann Ketteman, 73 of Effingham, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to the Effingham Humane Society or MyMemoryWorx.
Roger Joseph Normand, 86
Roger Joseph Normand, 86, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Services will be held at a later date with burial in Westbrook Cemetery in Westbrook, Connecticut. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Midwest Mission...
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Leroy Paul Frohning, 85
Leroy Paul Frohning, age 85, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 1:23 PM – Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM – Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst, celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Mt Calvary Cemetery in Newton, Illinois, with military rites by the Jasper Post #20 American Legion. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM – Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. There will also be visitation 9:30-10:00 AM – Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Leroy, memorials may be made to the St Thomas School. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Local Librarian Selected To Be Elite IL Humanities Road Scholar
The IL Humanities since 1997, has invited Illinois writers, storytellers, historians, folklorists, musicians, and living history actors, among others, to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout our state through their Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. The Bureau supports local nonprofit organizations – including libraries, museums, arts councils, historical societies, civic groups, and many others – in presenting free-admission cultural programs of high quality to their communities for a modest application fee.
Illinois Red Cross Seeking Volunteer In Effingham For Vehicle Maintenance
The American Red Cross IL Region are in need of a volunteer in the Effingham area. They are looking for a volunteer in Effingham to assist with vehicle maintenance. Maintenance-related tasks: Scheduling oil changes and other regular maintenance related appointments, making sure vehicles get to/from those appointments. Approximately 4-5 hours per week (or less) is what is being requested for this volunteer role, or whatever best suits the individual’s schedule.
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
nowdecatur.com
Christmas Card Lane winners announced
January 3, 2023 – The votes have been counted on the Decatur Area Arts Council Christmas Card Lane and they have announced the winners of their fifth annual competition. To see the entire gallery of cards, click here. In first place, the James Millikin Homestead Christmas Card. In second...
Effingham Unit #40 Announces Days of Early Dismissal to Parents
All Effingham Unit #40 Schools will have a half day of attendance on the following dates. Please plan accordingly. EAST SIDE PRESCHOOL WILL NOT ATTEND ON HALF DAYS. 11:35 AM Early Learning Center Kindergarten – for buses 11:45 AM Early Learning Center Kindergarten – for parent pickup 11:50 AM Effingham High School.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
Illinois tornado damages silo, throws debris onto US-51
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
arthurgraphic.com
Kerkhoff to compete in State Queen Pageant
Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen Julia Kerkhoff. Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen, Julia Kerkhoff, will be one of 73 young ladies competing for Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Title at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield the weekend of January 20-22, 2023. Julia’s interview portion will be held on Friday,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Effingham Public Library Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham Public Library Board is set to meet on Monday, January 9th at 6:00pm. Omnibus Agenda: Approval of November 21, 2022 Board Meeting Minutes; Acceptance of Financial Reports for November; Acceptance of Account Balances; Acceptance of Progress Report for November and December; Approval of Bills for December and January.
