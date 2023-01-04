ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo...
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' John Konchar replacing Desmond Bane in lineup Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar is in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Orlando Magic. Konchar is replacing Desmond Bane (injury management) in the starting lineup on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be his 22nd start of the season. numberFire's models project Konchar for 28.3...
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Grizzlies Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is out Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Clarke will remain out for a third straight game. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should continue to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarke sidelined. Tillman scored 29.2 FanDuel points in 20.8 minutes on Wednesday,...
FOX Sports

Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson did not return after injuring his left hamstring with four minutes...
FOX Sports

Golden State plays Orlando in non-conference play

Orlando Magic (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play. The Warriors are 17-3 in home games. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per...
