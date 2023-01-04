Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
Spurs waive a perfect 10-day contract signing for the Lakers
NBA teams can now officially sign players to a 10-day contract and the Los Angeles Lakers have the roster space to take advantage of that. Los Angeles has been rolling with 14 roster spots since waiving Matt Ryan and it would be shocking if the team did not utilize that for a short-term boost.
The All-In Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Miami Heat: They Would Add DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine
This deal would send Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to the Miami Heat.
Lakers News: LA Role Players Steal Stunning Upset Win Over Healthy Heat
Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant ball out in shocking win.
FOX Sports
Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar replacing Desmond Bane in lineup Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar is in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Orlando Magic. Konchar is replacing Desmond Bane (injury management) in the starting lineup on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be his 22nd start of the season. numberFire's models project Konchar for 28.3...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Grizzlies Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is out Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Clarke will remain out for a third straight game. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should continue to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarke sidelined. Tillman scored 29.2 FanDuel points in 20.8 minutes on Wednesday,...
FOX Sports
Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson did not return after injuring his left hamstring with four minutes...
FOX Sports
Golden State plays Orlando in non-conference play
Orlando Magic (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play. The Warriors are 17-3 in home games. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per...
Hornets aim to learn lesson from Bucks’ bounce-back
The Milwaukee Bucks showed how to snap out of a rut. The Charlotte Hornets need that recovery plan. For the
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0