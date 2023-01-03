Read full article on original website
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Grandmother lied to 19-year-old granddaughter about reason for wanting to borrow $1,800 when she already owes her $3,500
Apparently, a grandmother has no qualms about lying to her granddaughter to get money from her that she says is a loan but hasn't paid back previous money she borrowed. The granddaughter has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Woman With Two Kids in College Refuses to Bend to Pressure From Her "Bored" Husband to Take in a Foster Child
Foster care, with its focus on providing a protected and productive environment for children, gives many of them an opportunity for a new start. However, foster children often come with experiences that can be deeply traumatic. And, as you're about to read, not everyone is eager to take on these new challenges and responsibilities.
CTeen Summer Alumni Bring Chanukah To 17 Countries
From house visits to Whatsapp Mitzvah Challenges, the hundreds of teenagers who joined CTeen this past summer brought the light of Chanukah to their hometowns and beyond. The Chanukah lights on the East Coast had already gone out, but two menorahs were still shining brightly on the small Hawaiian island of Kawaii this Chanukah. The candles belonged to Jacob and Talya Gurman, two Jewish teenagers who live miles away from the nearest menorah.
Complete Strangers Give Holocaust Survivor a Jewish Funeral
On a frosty morning in a snow-dusted Jewish cemetery, Jakob Messer was laid to rest among his people. A chain of kindness stretching from Chicago to Canada and back saved the elderly Holocaust survivor with no Jewish relatives from cremation. Time is vitally important, especially when it comes to helping...
Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt Surprises Students in Eretz Yisroel
Students from Argentina joined a special taste of yeshiva program under the auspices of the Chabad Yeshiva in Migdal Ha’emek; they received a surprise visit from Argentina Head Shliach Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt. Dozens of students from Argentina have joined Rabbi Boruch Konfederak‘s Spanish division of the Chabad Yeshiva in...
Finally: The Rebbe’s Position on Eruv Explained
In a newly published English essay, Rabbi Shmuel Zajac explains in simple terms why the Rebbe was opposed to city eruvin in general and the impossibility of an eruv in a reshus horabim such as New York City. For decades, the practice of anash in Crown Heights, which was upheld...
He Buried Both His Parents and Getting Married Soon
A bochur from an Anash family who lost both his parents is set to get married in a few weeks. There is no one to pay for the wedding expenses. This time we are the family. A tomim from anash is an only child, who lost his father at the age of seven.
Deputy Tel Aviv Mayor Opens Hotline to Report on Chabad
After complaining that Chabad’s public display of Yiddishkeit causes many to think that “Judaism = Chabad”, Tel Aviv’s Deputy Mayor Reuven Ladianski opened a new hotline to report on any “religionization.”. “Hello, I am calling to report an illegal menorah…”. Those are the types...
