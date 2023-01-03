From house visits to Whatsapp Mitzvah Challenges, the hundreds of teenagers who joined CTeen this past summer brought the light of Chanukah to their hometowns and beyond. The Chanukah lights on the East Coast had already gone out, but two menorahs were still shining brightly on the small Hawaiian island of Kawaii this Chanukah. The candles belonged to Jacob and Talya Gurman, two Jewish teenagers who live miles away from the nearest menorah.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO