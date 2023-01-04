Read full article on original website
2022 01/09 – Jessica Rae Chavez
Jessica Rae Chavez, 39, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: The Jessica Chavez Children’s Fund. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
William “Bill” Eugene Robison, 83
William “Bill” Eugene Robison, 83, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 4:32 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Bill was born on September 6, 1939, in Decatur, the son of William and Flora (Treadway) Robison. He was proud to have served his country in the United States Army and would seldom go out without his US Army Veteran ball cap on. Bill married the love of his life, Nancy Kay Reynolds on June 26, 1960, and they were blessed with 61 years of marriage before her passing on January 17, 2022. Bill longed for the day he would be reunited with Nancy; he is now at peace. Bill retired from GSI in Assumption after many years of service. He was avid bowler but also enjoyed fishing, watching the Cardinals, Illini and Dolphins.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
Kenneth Kramer, 82
Kenneth Kramer, 82, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Cemetery. Kenneth’s family will greet visitors prior to mass in the narthex of the church.
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 45 year old Joshua R. Verdeyen of Effingham for violating an order of protection (3 counts), driving while license suspended, and resisting. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Altamont Police arrested 52 year old Richard M. Chambers of Altamont for a Sangamon County FTA...
Torey Paul Beccue, 48
Torey Paul Beccue, 48, of Louisville passed away peacefully at 6:05 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home in Louisville. Torey was born on February 15, 1974 in Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, the son of David Carl and Roberta Dianne (Moore) Beccue. He had worked various factory jobs over the years with some including Hella in Flora, North American Lighting, and then worked as an aide at Chestnut Corners for a time. Torey loved to play guitar and sing, and played in several Rock Bands in the area.
Effingham Unit #40 Announces Days of Early Dismissal to Parents
All Effingham Unit #40 Schools will have a half day of attendance on the following dates. Please plan accordingly. EAST SIDE PRESCHOOL WILL NOT ATTEND ON HALF DAYS. 11:35 AM Early Learning Center Kindergarten – for buses 11:45 AM Early Learning Center Kindergarten – for parent pickup 11:50 AM Effingham High School.
Monday Police Blotter
34 year old, Christine E Duckwitz, of Toledo was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for retail theft/disp merch/ <$300. Duckwitz posted $225 and was released. 25 year old, Drew C Hester, of Mattoon was arrested by the Effingham County...
Illinois Red Cross Seeking Volunteer In Effingham For Vehicle Maintenance
The American Red Cross IL Region are in need of a volunteer in the Effingham area. They are looking for a volunteer in Effingham to assist with vehicle maintenance. Maintenance-related tasks: Scheduling oil changes and other regular maintenance related appointments, making sure vehicles get to/from those appointments. Approximately 4-5 hours per week (or less) is what is being requested for this volunteer role, or whatever best suits the individual’s schedule.
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
Local Librarian Selected To Be Elite IL Humanities Road Scholar
The IL Humanities since 1997, has invited Illinois writers, storytellers, historians, folklorists, musicians, and living history actors, among others, to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout our state through their Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. The Bureau supports local nonprofit organizations – including libraries, museums, arts councils, historical societies, civic groups, and many others – in presenting free-admission cultural programs of high quality to their communities for a modest application fee.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
Christmas Card Lane winners announced
January 3, 2023 – The votes have been counted on the Decatur Area Arts Council Christmas Card Lane and they have announced the winners of their fifth annual competition. To see the entire gallery of cards, click here. In first place, the James Millikin Homestead Christmas Card. In second...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
