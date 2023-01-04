Ask the Rov: Can I daven mincha or eat on Friday after lighting candles or after shkia?. By default, a woman’s lighting of Shabbos candles is considered acceptance of Shabbos, and afterward, she may no longer daven Mincha or eat since it is the new day. She can stipulate that she isn’t accepting Shabbos by lighting, if she accepts Shabbos within 10 minutes. The Alter Rebbe says rules that a woman shouldn’t rely on a stipulation unless it’s a time of need. Making this stipulation for the sake of davening mincha, or to drink afterwards when thirsty, is considered a legitimate need. (It seems that one can make such a stipulation once a year for the entire year.) 1.

1 DAY AGO