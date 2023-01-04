Read full article on original website
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
Warm & Dry Thursday, More Humid Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry mild airmass will be our weather control through Thursday. As it moves away to our east on Friday, more humid winds will return from the gulf. Nighttime temperatures will be chilly tonight, but will not be as cool with the more humid air Thursday night. Patchy low clouds will be possible in the more humid air early Friday morning and especially during Saturday morning. A front arriving Saturday night may bring a scattered shower Saturday night or Sunday, cloudier weather in any case.
Border Olympics Day One Roundup
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Day one saw all eight Laredo varsity teams in play as they vy for the 2023 Border Olympics championship. For more headlines. click here.
Laredo bakery makes hundreds of Rosca cakes for Dia de los Reyes
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a busy morning for several bakeries across Laredo as many tried to get their hands on a Rosca cake. In celebration of Dia de los Reyes or Three Kings Day, several bakeries made mass quantities of Rosca Cakes to meet the demands of Laredoans.
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving to hold Skate Jam in honor of Derek Trevino
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters of various ages are invited to an annual competition that seeks to honor a late skateboarder who was killed by a drunk driver. This weekend, Laredoans Against Drunk Driving will hold its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park. Elizabeth...
City of Laredo softball and baseball fields closed for maintenance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking for a place to play baseball or softball over the weekend, you might be benched. According to the Laredo Parks Department, all the baseball and softball fields will be closed until further notice due to maintenance. Park officials are urging athletes to...
Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to tackle many projects during the new year
Webb County, (KGNS) - With the new year comes new projects for cities in south Texas including Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. Both cities plan to fix the streets, control the number of stray dogs in the area and add more security during the new year. Rio Bravo City Commissioner...
Aeromar set to take final flight from Laredo this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An airline that arrived in Laredo back in 2020 is taking its final flight. After this Saturday, Aeromar will no longer operate out of the Laredo International Airport. The airline was established back in Oct. 2020 during the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the...
Late Struggles Leads TAMIU to Loss
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Up nine late in the 2nd half, it looked like the Dustdevils would pick up a much needed win Thursday night, but they go cold as Oklahoma Christian comes roaring back for the win. For more headlines. click here.
Accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion on the southbound lane of the highway. According to Laredo Police, a car accident was reported at the I-35 exit 8B on the southbound lane before the Shiloh exit. As a result, the right lane has been closed which...
Fire sparks at Laredo Fire Department’s Station 11 on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters from the Laredo Fire Department had to put out a fire at one of their own buildings. On Wednesday, January 4, around 5:45 p.m., a fire started at Fire Station 11 on Highway 359. According to the department, Crews quickly put out the fire at the station.
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement regarding discharging weapons into the sky, a south Laredo resident is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed him on New Year’s Day. The incident happened on Sunday at exactly midnight in south Laredo near Palermo and...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office distributes gifts for Dia de Los Reyes
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Kids in Webb County have a little bit more to smile about this Dia de Reyes. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office distributed gifts on Friday afternoon to celebrate the holiday. Dia de los Reyes marks when the Three Wise Men visited Jesus on the...
Sames’ ‘Jeans for Non-Profit’ program raises $19,500 for Laredo charities
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Employees at Texas’ oldest dealership generated over $19,000 worth of funds all by wearing jeans to work. As part of Sames’ ‘Jeans for Non-Profit’ program, the company was able to rack up $19,500 that will be split evenly between three charities. The...
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. The New Year’s Baby of Laredo has been announced and her name is Isabella Veronica Rodriguez. She weighs 8 pounds 20 inches and was born at 4:15 a.m. at Doctors Hospital....
UISD holds practices reunification protocol
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been more than seven months since the Uvalde massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The tragedy was a wake-up call to many school districts across the country including districts in Laredo. On Friday afternoon, UISD held its active shooter mock scenario...
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department said the man accused of threatening a local school campus in December had made similar threats before. Police confirmed to KGNS that this wasn’t their first run-in with the suspect, Brandon Ray Speed. It was a U.S. marshal that brought Speed back to Laredo from a San Antonio hospital. Police also confirmed they did not find a firearm in Speed’s possession but there was probable cause for his arrest.
Laredo City Council will not re-open city manager application
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo may be one step closer to finding a permanent city manager. On Thursday, Laredo’s new mayor and city council met for a two-and-a-half-hour special called meeting. The meeting started off with many Laredoans taking to the podium to voice their concerns to the newly...
Brown’s Big Night Leads TAMIU to 6th Straight Win
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Rai Brown came up big when the Dustdevils needed it, scoring 32 points, all while playing with four fouls over the final 12 minutes of play, helping TAMIU to a 54-51 win over Oklahoma Christian. For more headlines. click here.
UISD to conduct mock Reunification Exercise
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a local school district wants to put its safety protocols to the test. As a result, UISD will be conducting a mock reunification exercise before the students return to the classrooms. On Friday, Jan 6. UISD employees will...
