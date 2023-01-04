ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News

US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Cleveland Jewish News

The lobbying challenges

The new government taking shape in Israel is posing unprecedented challenges for its American friends and supporters. It is easily the most ultranationalist and ultrareligious in the nearly 75-year history of the Jewish state, and it won’t get the unconditional support some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters demand and expect from the Diaspora.
Cleveland Jewish News

Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government

The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News

Indian FM urges taking ‘cooperation forward’ in call with Israeli counterpart

Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday phoned his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen to congratulate him on assuming his post. “Look forward to partnering [with Cohen] in taking our cooperation forward. Value his many insights, including on economy and security,” Jaishankar wrote in a follow-up Twitter post. The...
Cleveland Jewish News

‘I’m tired of memorials for dead Jews’

Will the discontent with Israel’s new government lead to a sea change in the relationship between the Jewish state and American Jews?. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin believes that while there are endemic problems that are undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among younger Jews, worries that Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious party coalition will create a permanent breach with either the U.S. government or American Jewry are overblown.
Cleveland Jewish News

Conservative rabbis condemn judicial reforms

The Rabbinical Assembly—the international association of Conservative rabbis—put out a statement condemning Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed judicial reforms. “We are deeply alarmed by the attempted supervision of the authority of Israel’s High Court by newly appointed Israeli Justice Minister Yariv and his government,” the statement...
Cleveland Jewish News

US gives Palestinian Authority a 2,700-year-old looted spoon

American and Palestinian officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”. During the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm (Homeland Security Investigations) delivered a 2,700-year-old cosmetic spoon to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli minister requests citizenship revocation for terrorists set to be freed

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years. Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel trained cattle to spy on Palestinian village, says PA daily

A Palestinian village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s top court hears petitions on ‘reasonableness’ of Deri’s appointment

Israel’s High Court convened on Thursday to hear petitions against the appointment of Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri as health and interior minister. Sitting in full-bench with all 11 justices, the court considered the petitions of several NGOs strongly opposed to Deri’s inclusion in Israel’s new government on the grounds that his 2022 conviction on tax fraud charges, along with a prior conviction in 1999 on bribery charges, make his appointment “unreasonable.”

