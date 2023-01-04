Read full article on original website
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu
Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News
US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Making good on campaign vow, Netanyahu government introduces bill to diminish Israel’s top court
(JTA) — Israel’s new government is wasting little time before following through on a central promise made by its leading politicians: to reshape the country’s judiciary and give lawmakers more power over it. Yariv Levin, the newly appointed justice minister, on Wednesday announced planned legislation that would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN envoy mocks meeting over Ben-Gvir’s ‘uneventful’ Temple Mount visit
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said he was “overjoyed” when he heard that the U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting Thursday over the “quiet, orderly, uneventful” visit of an Israeli government minister to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “I figured that if this...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Cleveland Jewish News
The lobbying challenges
The new government taking shape in Israel is posing unprecedented challenges for its American friends and supporters. It is easily the most ultranationalist and ultrareligious in the nearly 75-year history of the Jewish state, and it won’t get the unconditional support some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters demand and expect from the Diaspora.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran front and center in first call between Israeli Defense Minister Gallant, US Defense Secretary Austin
The Iranian threat took center stage as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had his first phone conversation with his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. According to the Communications Office for the Minister of Defense, Gallant emphasized “the unique and unshakeable bond between Israel and the United...
Cleveland Jewish News
Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government
The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Indian FM urges taking ‘cooperation forward’ in call with Israeli counterpart
Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday phoned his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen to congratulate him on assuming his post. “Look forward to partnering [with Cohen] in taking our cooperation forward. Value his many insights, including on economy and security,” Jaishankar wrote in a follow-up Twitter post. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘I’m tired of memorials for dead Jews’
Will the discontent with Israel’s new government lead to a sea change in the relationship between the Jewish state and American Jews?. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin believes that while there are endemic problems that are undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among younger Jews, worries that Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious party coalition will create a permanent breach with either the U.S. government or American Jewry are overblown.
Cleveland Jewish News
Conservative rabbis condemn judicial reforms
The Rabbinical Assembly—the international association of Conservative rabbis—put out a statement condemning Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed judicial reforms. “We are deeply alarmed by the attempted supervision of the authority of Israel’s High Court by newly appointed Israeli Justice Minister Yariv and his government,” the statement...
Cleveland Jewish News
US gives Palestinian Authority a 2,700-year-old looted spoon
American and Palestinian officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”. During the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm (Homeland Security Investigations) delivered a 2,700-year-old cosmetic spoon to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli minister requests citizenship revocation for terrorists set to be freed
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years. Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel trained cattle to spy on Palestinian village, says PA daily
A Palestinian village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s top court hears petitions on ‘reasonableness’ of Deri’s appointment
Israel’s High Court convened on Thursday to hear petitions against the appointment of Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri as health and interior minister. Sitting in full-bench with all 11 justices, the court considered the petitions of several NGOs strongly opposed to Deri’s inclusion in Israel’s new government on the grounds that his 2022 conviction on tax fraud charges, along with a prior conviction in 1999 on bribery charges, make his appointment “unreasonable.”
Cleveland Jewish News
How long before new TikTokers see Nazi content? 75 minutes, according to a Jan. 6 committee test
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wanted to test how fast it took social media to get to radical content. The answer, when it came to TikTok and Nazis, was just over an hour. It took TikTok 75 minutes to...
