Charlotte Flair says she was blown away by the fans' reaction to her return. Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair had been absent since she lost the title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With her win on Friday, Flair won her fourteenth title, as she continued to build her impressive list of accolades. Many fans cheered for her when she beat Rousey, and this reception is a far cry from the boos Flair had gotten used to.

2 DAYS AGO