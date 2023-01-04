Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Charlotte Flair On Her Return: I Was Blown Away By The Fans' Response, It Meant A Lot To Me
Charlotte Flair says she was blown away by the fans' reaction to her return. Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair had been absent since she lost the title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With her win on Friday, Flair won her fourteenth title, as she continued to build her impressive list of accolades. Many fans cheered for her when she beat Rousey, and this reception is a far cry from the boos Flair had gotten used to.
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
Alexa Bliss Will Appear On 1/9 WWE Raw To Explain Her Post-Match Attack On Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss will explain her actions following her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. It was announced during the commercial break on the January 6 episode of SmackDown that Alexa will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 to address her actions from the previous episode of WWE Raw.
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...
Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte's Return, Says He Hasn't Seen Her This Happy In A Long Time
Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Charlotte's return. Prior to her return, Charlotte had been absent from WWE since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in May. "The Queen" made her comeback when she appeared on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown and defeated Rousey in an impromptu title match.
Charlotte Flair Set To Appear On 1/6 WWE SmackDown
The Queen is officially back. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair will appear on the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. Charlotte made her return to WWE on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, confronting SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a title bout. Charlotte was...
Ric Flair Would Love To Be A Manager, But Believes It's Never Going To Happen
Ric Flair is open to being a manager. Flair wrestled in his advertised last match on July 31, 2022 when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Flair has served as a manager for Andrade in various non-AEW matches, and he would love to get involved as a manager for Andrade, or any number of guys, again.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Okada, Cody Rhodes Featured On Royal Rumble Poster | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 6, 2023. - Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada have reunited in Japan, and they talked a lot!:. - The official WWE Royal Rumble poster has been released, and it features Cody Rhodes, who has been on the shelf for quite some time:
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble in this post. Liv Morgan declares for the Royal Rumble in a backstage promo (1/6/23) Announced List of...
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him
Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
Ricochet Comments On Qualifying For WWE Royal Rumble: This Is Going To Be My Year
Ricochet is confident that 2023 will be his year. Ricochet is riding plenty of momentum at the moment. In the last few months of 2022, he emerged victorious in the SmackDown World Cup and delivered a remarkable performance in an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. On the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, he defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the WWE Royal Rumble. After the bout, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis & B-Fab) turned on him, but Braun Strowman made the save.
Manny Lemons Talks Appearing On Both AEW Dark: Elevation & WWE Raw On January 2
Manny Lemons discusses appearing for both WWE and AEW in the same night. On the January 2, 2023, independent wrestler Manny Lemons appeared on WWE Raw as a security guard in the opening segment of the show that involved The Bloodline. On the same night, Lemons appeared on AEW Dark: Elevation, as he teamed with Atiba in a losing effort to Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy. Although the Dark: Elevation match was taped on December 28, Lemons technically appeared for both companies in the same night.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Thinks It's His Exit Strategy
Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon's return to WWE. McMahon previously announced his retirement as WWE CEO on July 22, 2022, amid a board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. On January 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was planning to return to WWE, and the former WWE Chairman subsequently confirmed the news in a press release.The next day, a filing announced that McMahon was back on the WWE Board of Directors, and WWE subsequently confirmed the news.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0