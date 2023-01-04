Read full article on original website
Eater
The Best Galettes des Rois in London
Epiphany is an annual event not just in the Christian calendar, but in that of London’s best bakeries. It brings the opportunity to turn out golden, puffed, and sweet Galettes des Rois, one of the most famous — and finicky — French patisseries. Here are the best of the best in the city.
Eater
The First U.S. Outpost of This Delhi-Based Restaurant Sails Into a Stunning Waterfront Space in Sausalito
The famous Trident restaurant and bar in downtown Sausalito is getting a new neighbor this year: Ditas, a South Delhi restaurant and bar, is moving into the second floor of the historic building at 558 Bridgeway. The space had been most recently serving as an events venue for the Trident, with huge windows opening up towards the bay, but the picturesque spot will get an update with the help of Winder Gibson Architects and interior designer Maureen Kelsey. Expect the decor to center around the dramatic views of the water and San Francisco, with local design elements such as a toughened glass bar countertop from artisan Bill Empey.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
Eater
Get Ready for Fried Chicken Made by Robots
Chicken made by robots in Koreatown at Robert Fried Chicken: 298 Fifth Avenue, near West 31st Street, an 8,400 square-foot Korea-based chain. Kang Ji-young founded Robo Arete in 2018, a company that makes cooking robots, and now owns six franchise stores of Robert Chicken primarily in Seoul. The restaurant can make “about 40 to 50 portions per hour,” she says. She’s calculated that it doubles the amount of frying it would be possible for a single laborer to do and it shields workers from potentially unhealthy working conditions. Meanwhile, robot cat servers have already descended on NYC dim sum parlors...
Eater
New Orleans-Inspired Pastry Shop NOLA Doughnuts Closes All of Its Portland-Area Locations
Portlanders have eaten their last la’ssants: NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-themed shop specializing in beignets and croissant-doughnut hybrids, closed all of its locations in the greater Portland area January 5, the team announced on Instagram. The owners attributed the closure to the state of the economy and burden of the pandemic.
Eater
An Italian Restaurant and Two New Breakfast Spots Are Coming Soon to Henderson
A new Italian restaurant is opening on South Water Street in downtown Henderson. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Azzurra Cucina Italiana is set to open in February as a new restaurant that shares DNA with the now-shuttered Henderson restaurant Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina. Azzurra owner Windom Kimsey had been a regular at Bratalian, where Alessandra Madeira was chef de cuisine and husband, Walter Ciccone, was general manager. The three became friends and Kimsey recruited the husband-wife duo to join Azzurra.
Eater
Queens Moroccan Restaurant Is Targeted by Bizarre Harassment Campaign Led by Influencer
Moroccan restaurant Dar Yemma in Astoria found its ratings on Google have plummeted with hundreds of one-star reviews written in French due to a bizarre she said-they-said interaction, unleashed by a French influencer and her million-plus following on Snapchat. The conflict allegedly stems from a disagreement between the managers of...
Eater
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles
Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.
Eater
A Sneak Peek at Marty’s Deli, the New Permanent Home of Minneapolis’s Favorite Sandwich Pop-Up
Minneapolis sandwich shop Marty’s Deli has operated as a roving pop-up and delivery service for the past two years, leaning on a loyal, focaccia-loving fanbase and a trusty ’73 VW bus. But this Saturday, January 7, the deli is debuting its new home — and revamped menu — at 400 Lowry Avenue NE.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Chicken Livers Lyonnaise
This morning in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Chicken Livers Lyonnaise. Add oil to hot sauté pan. Dredge livers in flour with salt and pepper. Sauté livers on high heat. Add julienned onion slices and sauté until tender...
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Eater
Adams Morgan’s New Le Mont Royal Is a Champagne-Fueled Disco Party
A poutine-forward disco flowing with champagne and cheese curds swings open this weekend in Adams Morgan. Le Mont Royal, equal parts bar and bistro, makes its glitzy debut in the two-level former Southern Hospitality space. Owners Bart Hutchins and Chas Jefferson channel Montreal’s funky nightlife culture to deliver a bar...
Eater
An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC
Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.
Eater
Magna Kubo Is Bringing Filipino-Style Rotisserie Meats to Beaverton
Since Carlo Lamagna opened Magna Kusina in 2019, both the chef and restaurant have garnered praise on local and national levels for their modern spins on classic Filipino dishes. Next, Lamagna intends to familiarize Portlanders with another facet of Filipino cuisine: lechon. Magna Kubo, a lechoneria — or restaurant that specializes in rotisserie meats — will arrive in Beaverton this spring, as first reported by the Oregonian.
Eater
Sprawling Central East Austin Restaurant Closes, Turns Into Private and Pop-Up Restaurant Space
East Austin South Texan restaurant Rosewood Gulf Coast Chop House has closed. Its last day of restaurant service at 1209 Rosewood Avenue was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31. Since its shutter, the Victorian building is now being used for private events, according to its website. Food and...
