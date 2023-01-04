Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton prediction, start time, odds: FA Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 7, 2023
Defending champion Liverpool look for something positive when they host Wolverhampton at Anfield on Saturday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win last year's title and were in the running for the English Premier League crown until the final weekend. Now they sit sixth in the Premier League table and come off a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Wolves are 19th in the EPL table and primed for a relegation battle but have done well since bringing in a new manager just before the break. They took a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday and have four points from their past three league matches.
Soccer-Too early for trophy talk, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said his team are in a "good position" but it was still too early for them to be thinking about silverware, ahead of an FA Cup tie against Everton.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
'If Maguire indicates he wants to go, Disasi would be a good replacement'
Manchester United have held initial talks about signing France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, but Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes this move depends on Harry Maguire's future. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think if they were going to sign a centre-half, what makes sense to me is...
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
BBC
'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'
Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
CBS Sports
FA Cup 2023 storylines: Wrexham watch, Man City-Chelsea rematch, Americans abroad, Gakpo-Liverpool debut, more
The festive period may be over for the Premier League, but that doesn't mean that teams will get a rest. Bring on the magic of the FA Cup, which kicked off its third round with an all-Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton. Struggling in league play, can Liverpool...
Comments / 0