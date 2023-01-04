Defending champion Liverpool look for something positive when they host Wolverhampton at Anfield on Saturday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win last year's title and were in the running for the English Premier League crown until the final weekend. Now they sit sixth in the Premier League table and come off a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Wolves are 19th in the EPL table and primed for a relegation battle but have done well since bringing in a new manager just before the break. They took a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday and have four points from their past three league matches.

1 DAY AGO