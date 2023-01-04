Read full article on original website
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.
CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton prediction, start time, odds: FA Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 7, 2023
Defending champion Liverpool look for something positive when they host Wolverhampton at Anfield on Saturday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win last year's title and were in the running for the English Premier League crown until the final weekend. Now they sit sixth in the Premier League table and come off a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Wolves are 19th in the EPL table and primed for a relegation battle but have done well since bringing in a new manager just before the break. They took a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday and have four points from their past three league matches.
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
SB Nation
Harry Kane praises Bryan Gil after Crystal Palace breakout performance
There’s nothing so toxic at Tottenham Hotspur that can’t be at least temporarily assuaged with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Spurs’ big win at Selhurst Park yesterday won’t end the simmering discontent among Spurs fans, who have mostly directed their ire towards club chairman Daniel Levy, but it will certainly tamp it down some.
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Aston Villa v Stevenage: Unai Emery sets objective of winning FA Cup
Aston Villa are preparing for Sunday's third-round tie against Stevenage with the objective of "winning the FA Cup", says manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard has a rich history in cup competitions, winning the Europa League three times with Sevilla and being runners-up with Arsenal in 2019. Emery also claimed four...
BBC
'If Maguire indicates he wants to go, Disasi would be a good replacement'
Manchester United have held initial talks about signing France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, but Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes this move depends on Harry Maguire's future. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think if they were going to sign a centre-half, what makes sense to me is...
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
