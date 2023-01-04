Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?
After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
Luke O'Nien explains Premier League ambitions - and how he plans to get there with Sunderland
It's hard to keep Luke O'Nien down, and he is determined to climb all the way to the top with Sunderland.
BBC
Swansea City: Lots of interest in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson, says Russell Martin
Russell Martin says he expects more players to leave Swansea City this month with rival clubs interested in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson. Swansea are open to selling striker Obafemi, 22, and attacking midfielder Paterson, 31. Republic of Ireland striker Obafemi has been on Burnley's radar, while Paterson has been...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest
Manchester United are preparing to keep ahold of Scott McTominay despite interest from Newcastle United.
BBC
'The world is Bellingham's oyster and he will choose where he goes'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says it may be wishful thinking from Real Madrid if they think they can sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Premier League sides. The Spanish champions are reportedly increasingly optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to Bellingham's signature. Edwards said: "We will wait and see on...
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland 'affinity' after supporting them in 1973 FA Cup final
Current boss Tony Mowbray did not let his Teesside roots stop him from backing Sunderland in 1973.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Chelsea
For the latest round of predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon. Manchester City have not really hit their stride since the World Cup, and a few callers to 606 this week blamed Erling Haaland for that - saying their goals are not spread around the team anymore - which I thought was extraordinary.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
Sunderland youngster set for loan move to League One leaders Plymouth
Tony Mowbray confirmed some players will be allowed to leave on loan, and midfielder looks set to be the first.
Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed how Ellis Simms felt about Everton recall.
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025
Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Comments / 0