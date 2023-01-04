Read full article on original website
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
A couple of ski lift mechanics had quite the surprise recently during a repair. This happened when a stowaway animal decides to hightail it out of its unusual hiding spot. The hilariously shocking video was posted to Instagram by the Unofficial Networks when a stowaway animal made an unexpected appearance. And it is an incredibly hilarious video that is absolutely fun to watch.
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
He backpacked, and sometimes canoed or kayaked, through every trail in the park — even the less scenic ones.
Shocking video filmed by a skier shows the French Alps nearly completely snowless during an unseasonably warm winter.More than half of the slopes in France have been forced to close due to the mild weather, making for a very disappointing ski season.Footage shot by 18-year-old Bastien Moyon shows the scene at Morzine ski resort last weekend as he made his way down the slopes on grass.“It’s pretty hard to ski. The conditions are pretty dangerous for everyone ... People are pretty disappointed with the situation” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weatherStunning moment hundreds of swans feed at lake during radiant Chinese sunriseNeurosurgeon reveals how long it really takes to process alcohol in bid to save lives
While some people prefer to head straight to the beach when Old Man Winter comes knocking, avid skiers know it’s time to head directly to the mountains in search of some fresh powder playtime. Airbnb recently released its Most Wishlisted Ski-in/Ski-out Listings, which means the home is within walking...
It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON.
The Canadian Rockies are one of the world’s most popular ice climbing locations, but some of the most popular routes are off limits this winter. Due to construction on a parking lot, the Grassi Lakes area has been closed since last spring. This means that access to the Junkyards and Scottish Gully is not allowed. Both climbs are two of the most popular introductory climbs in the Bow Valley. The area is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.
