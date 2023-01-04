World number one Iga Swiatek was in tears on the court after losing to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup in Sydney.Representing Poland at the inaugural mixed team competition, Swiatek had won her three previous singles matches but was well beaten 6-2 6-2 by third-ranked Pegula in the semi-final against the USA.Asked in a press conference for the reason behind her show of emotion, Swiatek said: “Because I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn’t able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve.“So it’s always hard when you lose, especially when...

