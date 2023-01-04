Read full article on original website
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
The 10 Biggest Wins in European Championship Qualifying History
The 10 biggest victories in European Championship qualification history, with Germany 13-0 San Marino, Spain 12-1 Malta and Belgium 9-0 San Marino
Chelsea, Newcastle eyeing world-class attacker available for €50-60m
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French club. According to a report from Fichajes, the 30-year-old Brazilian international is a target for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle united. Apparently, PSG are prepared to let the player leave for a fee of around...
FA Cup round dates 2022-23: Match schedule on road to Wembley in England's top cup competition
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup over and the Premier League back in action, the FA Cup also resumes with six rounds of matches during the first half of 2023. Top-flight teams have been awaiting their first steps on the road to Wembley when they joined the competition in the third round on the first weekend of January.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’
Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse
For the past 24 hours, the American soccer landscape has seen the twists and turns that would rival any soap opera on TV, and chances are it will keep going for a while. After USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter admitted to a domestic violence incident in 1991 where he kicked his future wife and alleged someone Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Retired USMNT players react to Danielle Reyna-Gregg Berhalter feud: 'It's the ultimate youth soccer parents'
Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
Surfing Legend Freire Dies Riding Nazare’s Massive Waves
Márcio Freire, 47, died after an accident off the central coast of Portugal, according to BBC.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Tears for ‘helpless’ Iga Swiatek after United Cup defeat in Sydney
World number one Iga Swiatek was in tears on the court after losing to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup in Sydney.Representing Poland at the inaugural mixed team competition, Swiatek had won her three previous singles matches but was well beaten 6-2 6-2 by third-ranked Pegula in the semi-final against the USA.Asked in a press conference for the reason behind her show of emotion, Swiatek said: “Because I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn’t able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve.“So it’s always hard when you lose, especially when...
Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly
Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Italian soccer great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58
Gianluca Vialli, the former Italian soccer forward who helped Sampdoria and Juventus win Serie A and European trophies before becoming player-coach at Chelsea, has died. He was 58. The Italian soccer federation confirmed Vialli’s death on Friday. Vialli announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with...
Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
Gianluca Vialli, former Italy striker, dies at 58
Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy striker who helped Sampdoria and Juventus win Serie A and European trophies before becoming player-manager at Chelsea, has died. He was 58. The Italian soccer federation confirmed Vialli's death on Friday. Vialli announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer...
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
