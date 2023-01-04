Billie Eilish has spoken frankly about her relationship with her body, and how she has felt in the past that it was “gaslighting” her. In an interview with Vogue US, the singer described her experiences of being diagnosed with hypermobility – a syndrome where you have very flexible joints, which can cause you pain – and the difficult relationship she then navigated with her body, as she had to give up her dreams of being a dancer at the age of 13 due to a series of lower body injuries.

1 DAY AGO