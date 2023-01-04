Read full article on original website
Rap Duo THRONE Is Changing Indigenous Representation in Music
Two ornate turquoise rings adorn YVHIKV’s hands as she runs her fingers through her long, umber hair. The delicate jewels were gifts from her grandmother — wearable reminders of the Indigenous heritage that inspires her music. Perched in front of a clothing rack filled with her own designs, YVHIKV’s warm energy easily translates through an hour-long FaceTime call, peppering serious answers with lighthearted jokes and thoughtful anecdotes. It’s her first major magazine interview ever, but you can barely tell. She’s a natural.
Mom slammed for exploiting her ‘gothic baby’ on TikTok: ‘It’s toxic’
Wednesday Addams’ signature gothic style is back — and being worn by a tiny fashionista. While many parents choose pretty pastels or onesies with cute motifs for their babies, ex-pro wrestler Rebecca Hardy has TikTok users divided over her unusual outfits, dressing her daughter Eevee up as a goth. Hardy regularly posts clips showing the “day in the life of a gothic baby” to her 1.2 million followers — although not all appreciate the dark aesthetic. The mom of four recently responded to the popular United Kingdom talk show “Loose Women” after the hosts slammed her viral gothic baby videos as “toxic.” Hardy, who is...
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
Parents Are Clapping Back Against the Wiggles for Teasing a Collaboration With Lil Nas X
In terms of impact on the face of children's music, there really is no group bigger than The Wiggles. The group has remained a mainstay in their genre for thirty years and, in that time, have helped raise multiple generations of children with their feel-good music. Article continues below advertisement.
Lady Gaga Just Recreated the Viral Wednesday Dance on TikTok
Not even Mother Monster is immune to the charms of Wednesday Addams. Lady Gaga just slipped into her best Outcast-inspired ensemble and shared her take on the now-infamous dance trend from Netflix's hit series Wednesday. Lady Gaga's video is meta on a few levels; after all, the viral dance trend...
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Gave Birth to 1st Child With Boyfriend Sid Wilson, Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby’s Name
Update 1/4/23 2:18 PM: Kelly Osbourne seemingly wasn't happy after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, announced the birth of her son. "I am not ready to share him with the world," the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 4. "It is no one's place but mine to share […]
Megan Thee Stallion Testified That Tory Lanez Offered $1 Million for Her Silence
On Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, Megan Thee Stallion took the witness stand in Tory Lanez’s shooting trial. In the two-plus years since the altercation that took place after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles home in July 2020, the rapper has given her account of the night on multiple occasions in interviews and on social media, claiming that Lanez shot at her feet outside of an SUV. Now, with Lanez pleading not guilty on three assault and gun charges related to the alleged shooting, she said she was disturbed to be telling the story again.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
Kim Kardashian Wore Matching Holiday PJs With Saint, Chicago, Dream & True — See Photos
The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves a holiday celebration. The family is known for their over-the-top parties, especially matriarch Kris Jenner's legendary Christmas Eve soiree, and their always interesting Christmas card — or is it Khristmas Kard? It should come as no surprise, then, that members of the First Family of Reality TV are ready for Santa, Kim Kardashian included.
NME
Listen to The Murder Capital’s anthemic new single ‘Return My Head’
The Murder Capital have shared a new single called ‘Return My Head’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the fourth preview of the Irish post-punk band’s second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, which is due for release on January 20 via Human Season (pre-order/pre-save here).
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
Billie Eilish Says She Felt Like Her Body Was ‘Gaslighting’ Her for Years
Billie Eilish has spoken frankly about her relationship with her body, and how she has felt in the past that it was “gaslighting” her. In an interview with Vogue US, the singer described her experiences of being diagnosed with hypermobility – a syndrome where you have very flexible joints, which can cause you pain – and the difficult relationship she then navigated with her body, as she had to give up her dreams of being a dancer at the age of 13 due to a series of lower body injuries.
11 YA Books by South Asian Authors to Watch for in 2023
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for books by South Asian authors about South Asian experiences, you’re in luck! 2023 brings a bumper crop of new titles with South Asian characters to shelves, 11 of which are highlighted here.
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
NME
Phoebe Bridgers announces the death of her father
Phoebe Bridgers has announced the death of her father. The ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter shared an old image of herself with her late dad on Instagram yesterday (January 3). “rest in peace dad,” she captioned the post. Bridgers, whose parents divorced when she was 20, did not share...
Director Todd Field shares his personal script notes for TÁR: 'It's a death march, a funeral march'
For his first feature in 16 years, TÁR screenwriter-director Todd Field dove into the intense world of a conductor — played by a commanding Cate Blanchett — who teeters on the edge of personal catastrophe. Last fall, Field told EW the ideas in the movie came to him at the beginning of the pandemic, and that he set about drafting a script mainly as a personal exercise for himself, to stay active, keeping his dream of casting Blanchett a secret.
